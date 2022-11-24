AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 161 – Sports Illustrated Oklahoma Sooners News, Analysis and More

Oklahoma needs to increase its streak of successful seasons to 24. To assure that earlier than the bowl sport, they’ll have to win in Lubbock. Past OU groups haven’t had a lot hassle on the highway at Texas Tech, however this OU crew has confirmed again and again that it’s not tied to any previous developments or historical past. Everything is on the desk in 2022. Tech is lacking proficient edge rusher Tyree Wilson, however OU is lacking beginning middle Andrew Raym. Oklahoma’s protection has been higher recently, however West Virginia isn’t good and Oklahoma State’s offensive line is dreadful. If the Sooners can replicate the sort of fanatical defensive effort they confirmed final week in Bedlam, they’ll have an opportunity. If not, it’s grow to be starkly clear that the OU offense isn’t able to carrying this crew.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO