Solana (SOL) Open Interest Surge Correlates with Weak Funding Rate Amid FTX Crisis
At the time of writing, the open interest in Solana was $251.8 million, with a negative funding rate. Solana development activity data remained strong. There is a diminishing negative trend. After FTX fell apart, Solana’s price action was hit hard. In just 10 days, it fell by more than 60%....
Crypto Lender Matrixport Seeks Funding at $1.5B Valuation Despite FTX Crash
Matrixport already secured $50 million in funding. They are targeting a valuation of $1.5 billion, up from $1 billion in the last round. Crypto financial services company Matrixport is reportedly seeking $100 million in new financing at a valuation of $1.5 billion. Jihan Wu’s Singapore-based crypto lender reportedly already has...
Crypto Asset Manager Refiles Bitcoin Futures ETF
Bitwise has submitted a fresh application to launch a Bitcoin futures ETF. Its proposed fund would engage in Bitcoin futures contracts exclusively through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary. ProShares introduced the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the U.S. last October. Bitwise, a leading cryptocurrency asset manager, has resubmitted paperwork to...
FTX’s PR Agency Denies any Dealings Since Bankruptcy
FTX’s PR agency denies continuing to work with the company or Sam Bankman-Fried in a public statement given on Twitter. Upcoming DealBook Summit gives failed FTX founder a chance to speak publicly. Additionally, the community does not seem satisfied with PR announcements. FTX’s PR Agency M Group SC is...
Binance Pledges $2B for Crypto Recovery as More Projects Join
Binance will set aside $2 billion in Industry Recover Initiative. More projects have joined, including Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto. Binance will invest a total of $2 billion in its Industry Recovery Initiative, aimed at limiting contagion from the collapse of rival exchange FTX. "Yesterday, Binance allocated ANOTHER $1 billion...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gifted in Millions by Top Japanese Exchange as Burn Rate Soars 249%
The Japanese guard dog-themed memecurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has finally come home, as Bitpoint announced the listing of the canine coin by the end of November 2022. Further on, the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange is preparing a welcome gift of 1,000,000 SHIB tokens for newly registered users. Moreover, according to the official announcement, the one million SHIB giveaway is one out of four campaigns that will run in celebration of the listing.
Russia to Create a State Crypto Exchange: Monopoly in Sight?
The Russian parliament (State Duma) is working on a draft amendment to the Digital Financial Assets Law for the creation of a digital asset trading platform. The legislative reform will ratify the government’s measure to prohibit the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Russia’s State Duma will...
Metacade (MCADE) Loses Popularity, Experts Think Highly of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Metacade (MCADE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are widely tipped as rising stars in the metaverse. While both projects are seen as two of the hottest prospects for crypto investors, there are fundamental differences. So exactly how do they differ – and perhaps more importantly, which offers the best potential return on investment? Read on for the lowdown on Metacade (MCADE), firmly aimed at the Web3 gaming community, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a trailblazing new investment platform currently in Phase 2 of its presale.
BudBlockz NFT Collection Launches as Token Continues to Grow
BudBlockz has launched its NFT collection, the Ganja Guruz, which offers several benefits, including fractional ownership of cannabis dispensaries and farms worldwide. Ganja Guruz solidifies BudBlockz’s formidable presence in the crypto world as it rakes in new token holders. As of this writing, over 44% of its 134.4 million $BLUNT tokens have been sold, with the presale stage set to end on December 4, 2022.
Ethereum (ETH) Developers Agree on the Eight Proposal Upgrades for the Shanghai Hardfork
Ethereum developers have decided on the eight Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) to be included in the Shanghai hardfork. It is the first major network upgrade since the Ethereum merge in September. Ethereum Developers Agree on Eight EIPs for Shanghai. On Thursday, November 24th, Ethereum developers agreed on eight EIPs to...
