Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Info on start time, TV channel, new balloons and more

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Where are the best Christmas towns in the U.S.? Visit these NYC boroughs, new ranking says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s nothing like Christmastime in New York City, with its decorations, ice skating, winter treats, lighted Christmas trees, and so much more that makes it feel magical during the holiday season. It’s why Manhattan is one of the best Christmas towns in the United...
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new tonight (11/26/22)? | How to watch it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fans of “Saturday Night Live” will have to wait one more week for a new episode: The NBC variety sketch show is still on break due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The good news, however, is that the host and musical guest are already...
Where did you eat on Thanksgiving? | From the editor
Hope you can squeeze me in between the turkey (about 41 bucks for a 16-18 pound Butterball, up about 24 percent from last year), and mashed the Idaho (about $1.49 a pound, up about 20 percent) leftovers. That’s if you could afford a turkey, or even cook it. Don’t...
NYC Christmas Lights: DiMartino house celebrates 20 years of ‘Lights for Life’ (45 photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With Jack Frost prepping to nip at some noses and Santa Claus getting ready for his Christmas globetrotting, many Staten Islanders are eager to uphold their holiday tradition of visiting the DiMartino house located at 107 Sharrotts Rd. in Charleston. Joe DiMartino started to build...
MTA’s Holiday Nostalgia train rides return to the rails to ring in the 2022 holiday season
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Following a 2-year hiatus, MTA New York City Transit has announced the return of its annual tradition of Holiday Nostalgia Rides on the New York Transit Museum’s vintage fleet. In honor of the exhibit “Reign of the Redbirds,” the Holiday Nostalgia Train will feature...
Twas’ the years before this: 20 holiday photos from our Classic Staten Island Instagram account
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ho! ho! How on Earth has another year gone by?. Gearing up for the holidays is such a special time of year. There’s something timeless about the season. Though the festivities tend to stay the same, the way of life continuously changes. The Classic Staten Island Instagram page showcases the evolution of the holidays throughout the years.
Getting a look at Pete Davidson and Colin Jost’s John F. Kennedy ferry at this Staten Island spot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat purchased by “Saturday Night Live” luminaries and borough natives Pete Davidson and Colin Jost has remained close to home. The ferryboat John F. Kennedy has been seen at Caddell Dry Dock on Richmond Terrace in West Brighton.
Trattoria Oliveto brightens a Dongan Hills corner | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Reggie Hadzi retired from the restaurant business about two years ago — or so he thought. After a brief respite during COVID and a trip back to his hometown Ulcinj, Montenegro, the chef longed to be back in the business. With some family encouragement came the birth of Trattoria Oliveto at 1642 Hylan Blvd. in Dongan Hills.
Christmas tree lightings to inspire holiday spirit and a good appetite for DIY restaurant tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tree lightings at the center of towns or in prominent locations like Borough Hall or Empire Outlets afford revelers to try new eateries. In a section like Annadale, for instance, the restaurant options are rich and all within walking distance of each other — and the anticipated tree lighting.
Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey
EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
Staten Island ADA honored by ASPCA at annual luncheon and award ceremony
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— This past Tuesday, Nov. 22, Assistant District Attorney and Unit Chief of the Animal Cruelty Prevention and Prosecution Unit, Travis Atkinson, was recognized by the ASPCA at their annual luncheon and award ceremony. The event was an opportunity for the ASPCA to recognize those in law...
NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
Christmas comes early once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center on Hylan Boulevard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Christmas has come once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center, where their elaborate Christmas displays can’t be missed by motorists and passersby at a busy intersection of Hylan Boulevard in Dongan Hills. If you’re asking “Why so early?” there’s no good reason other than...
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
Inside Tipsy Wheels, a Staten Island mobile bar trailer that brings the party just about anywhere
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working for a tent rental company for several years, installing outdoor set-ups for parties big and small, Bryan Anderson and a couple of buddies from his firehouse started thinking about how they could build upon the business of “gathering.”. “When COVID hit and parties...
Red flags raised up once again on Hylan Boulevard in celebration of Albanian Independence Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You may notice several sets of red flags along Hylan Boulevard this weekend as it commemorates an important day in Albanian culture. Albanian Independence Day, which is held on Nov. 28, commemorates the country’s revolt from the Ottoman Empire in 1912. The event marks the first Albanian parliamentary state.
Staten Island daughter’s greatest passion is to assist those in need: She trains guide dogs. Watch Serinah Palafox in action | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Serinah Palafox, a student at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., has hosted and trained Labrador Retriever puppies for the past two years through Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a non-profit organization that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss — at no cost.
Retiring Advance court reporter Frank Donnelly shares his most memorable cases | From the Scene podcast
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 38, host Erik Bascome is joined by SILive/Advance court reporter Frank Donnelly to discuss the ins and outs of courtroom reporting and some of the biggest cases he’s covered during his tenure. “Frank is as professional a journalist as there is in...
NYC weather outlook: Rain expected Sunday afternoon, again later this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —Staten Islanders heading out today in search of some more post-Black Friday bargains might want to pack an umbrella. Weather systems moving across the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and the East Coast regions are expected to bring some thunderstorms that will likely head towards the New York City area sometime around noon on Sunday, according to meteorologist Marc Chenard of the National Weather Service based out of College Point, Md.
