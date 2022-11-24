ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Info on start time, TV channel, new balloons and more

By Annalise Knudson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Twas’ the years before this: 20 holiday photos from our Classic Staten Island Instagram account

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ho! ho! How on Earth has another year gone by?. Gearing up for the holidays is such a special time of year. There’s something timeless about the season. Though the festivities tend to stay the same, the way of life continuously changes. The Classic Staten Island Instagram page showcases the evolution of the holidays throughout the years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
EDISON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island daughter’s greatest passion is to assist those in need: She trains guide dogs. Watch Serinah Palafox in action | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Serinah Palafox, a student at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., has hosted and trained Labrador Retriever puppies for the past two years through Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a non-profit organization that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss — at no cost.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather outlook: Rain expected Sunday afternoon, again later this week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —Staten Islanders heading out today in search of some more post-Black Friday bargains might want to pack an umbrella. Weather systems moving across the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and the East Coast regions are expected to bring some thunderstorms that will likely head towards the New York City area sometime around noon on Sunday, according to meteorologist Marc Chenard of the National Weather Service based out of College Point, Md.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy