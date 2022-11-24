Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
12/4: Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar
Come from near or far and join us at our first annual Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar. Event hosted by June Bug center. Entertainment provided by Virginia Hollow! Fat Bean Taco is ready to fill your bellies, while Sqeeze ‘um and Shake ‘um is there to quench your thirst with lemonade, hot chocolate or hot cider! The following vendors will be waiting on you…
WDBJ7.com
Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday. And in Roanoke, the busiest shopping day of the year is meaningful for some families. Shopping at Mast General Store is a tradition for the Thacker family. “Every thanksgiving we come here, yes,” said Kami...
WDBJ7.com
Santa Claus visits kids at Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to Smith Mountain Lake Saturday morning. He arrived on a boat at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House. Hundreds of kids’ faces lit up as they told Santa whether they had been naughty or nice. The...
WSLS
Community Christmas Store helps families in need during the holidays
SALEM, Va. – The holiday season can be an especially hard time of year for families in need. The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store plans to let them shop for free, something they’ve done for nearly 30 years. “Our mission is to assist families that are needy. That...
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating for the rest of the year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27th was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash raises $300,000 for Rescue Mission
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving morning can be a time to sleep in, or for some families, run a 5K. Thousands of people in Roanoke got an early start Thursday with the annual Drumstick Dash. All the proceeds from Thursday’s Drumstick Dash are going toward serving Roanoke Valley’s homeless population....
WDBJ7.com
Families continue having fun at Elmwood on Ice
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ‘Tis the season for winter-loving dates, like ice skating, presented by Your Hometown Station. Elmwood on Ice is in full swing in Downtown Roanoke. We spoke with a family who’s been attending every year since they moved to the Star City. They said they were happy when it didn’t rain Friday and were among the first to enjoy the Winter Wonderland.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
WDBJ7.com
Community supports locally-owned shops during Small Business Saturday
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Behind every small business like Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House is a community that supports it. “Without them, we wouldn’t be in business,” said Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House co-owner Kevin Gray. The Gray family launched the coffee shop in 2019, and has since...
WSET
Giving back in the Hill City: How folks helped those in need over the Thanksgiving holiday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg community gave back to those in need in big ways on Thanksgiving, making sure many were well-fed and happy. Several groups served food to the hungry on Thursday. Lynchburg Daily Bread. Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hot meals seven days a week, and holidays...
WSET
'Huge day for us:' Lynchburg businesses talk impact of Small Business Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday for local businesses where they have their version of Black Friday; bringing in an influx of business and discounts galore for customers. "Every year is so exciting," said Live Trendy or Die Manager Aimee Hauenstein. "It's literally my...
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Olde Town Covington Announces “Holiday Magic On Main”
We love the holidays at Olde Town Covington...and because of generous sponsors we are able to bring the community, Holiday Magic on Main. Join us for a day of activities downtown, Saturday, December 3rd, as we build the magic of the season in anticipation of the 2022 Covington City Christmas Parade: Christmas Traditions.11:00 am - 12:00 pm Story time with one of Santa's Elves Plan to see us at the Alleghany Highlands Regional Library for Christmas-themed stories and a simple holiday make and take craft with one of Santa's elves.1:00 pm - 2:40 pm Polar Express at R/C Covington 3 Theater Join us for...
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
WDBJ7.com
Joe’s Trees ready for another busy holiday season
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “It just costs more to raise a Christmas tree,” said Darren Gilreath, owner of Joe’s Trees. For decades, Joe’s Trees has offered a unique opportunity for visitors to chop down their own Christmas trees. The last few years haven’t been easy on anyone; those challenges have extended to the holiday operations at the farm.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
wfxrtv.com
LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
WSLS
Franklin County Senior Giving Tree: How you can help local seniors have a happy holiday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County needs a hand in putting a smile on seniors’ faces this coming holiday season by grabbing a “star” from the Senior Giving Tree. The program is in its fourth year. All you have to do is pick up a “star”...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Our crew shows off Black Friday fashions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The subject of Black Friday’s Mornin’ Home Makeover is fashion. Watch members of the crew of the WDBJ7 Mornin’ show... in front of and behind the cameras... show off their style with help from professional home stager Johnathan Miller from JSquared.
Comments / 0