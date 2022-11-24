ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NRVNews

12/4: Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar

Come from near or far and join us at our first annual Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar. Event hosted by June Bug center. Entertainment provided by Virginia Hollow! Fat Bean Taco is ready to fill your bellies, while Sqeeze ‘um and Shake ‘um is there to quench your thirst with lemonade, hot chocolate or hot cider! The following vendors will be waiting on you…
FLOYD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday. And in Roanoke, the busiest shopping day of the year is meaningful for some families. Shopping at Mast General Store is a tradition for the Thacker family. “Every thanksgiving we come here, yes,” said Kami...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Santa Claus visits kids at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to Smith Mountain Lake Saturday morning. He arrived on a boat at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House. Hundreds of kids’ faces lit up as they told Santa whether they had been naughty or nice. The...
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating for the rest of the year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27th was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially...
ROANOKE, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash raises $300,000 for Rescue Mission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving morning can be a time to sleep in, or for some families, run a 5K. Thousands of people in Roanoke got an early start Thursday with the annual Drumstick Dash. All the proceeds from Thursday’s Drumstick Dash are going toward serving Roanoke Valley’s homeless population....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Families continue having fun at Elmwood on Ice

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ‘Tis the season for winter-loving dates, like ice skating, presented by Your Hometown Station. Elmwood on Ice is in full swing in Downtown Roanoke. We spoke with a family who’s been attending every year since they moved to the Star City. They said they were happy when it didn’t rain Friday and were among the first to enjoy the Winter Wonderland.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community supports locally-owned shops during Small Business Saturday

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Behind every small business like Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House is a community that supports it. “Without them, we wouldn’t be in business,” said Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House co-owner Kevin Gray. The Gray family launched the coffee shop in 2019, and has since...
MONETA, VA
WAVY News 10

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Olde Town Covington Announces “Holiday Magic On Main”

We love the holidays at Olde Town Covington...and because of generous sponsors we are able to bring the community, Holiday Magic on Main. Join us for a day of activities downtown, Saturday, December 3rd, as we build the magic of the season in anticipation of the 2022 Covington City Christmas Parade: Christmas Traditions.11:00 am - 12:00 pm Story time with one of Santa's Elves Plan to see us at the Alleghany Highlands Regional Library for Christmas-themed stories and a simple holiday make and take craft with one of Santa's elves.1:00 pm - 2:40 pm Polar Express at R/C Covington 3 Theater Join us for...
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Joe’s Trees ready for another busy holiday season

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “It just costs more to raise a Christmas tree,” said Darren Gilreath, owner of Joe’s Trees. For decades, Joe’s Trees has offered a unique opportunity for visitors to chop down their own Christmas trees. The last few years haven’t been easy on anyone; those challenges have extended to the holiday operations at the farm.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Our crew shows off Black Friday fashions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The subject of Black Friday’s Mornin’ Home Makeover is fashion. Watch members of the crew of the WDBJ7 Mornin’ show... in front of and behind the cameras... show off their style with help from professional home stager Johnathan Miller from JSquared.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy