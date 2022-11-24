Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Is It Wrong for DeFi Projects to Track Data?
With MetaMask and Uniswap revealing the extent to which they track their users, many in the community have pushed back. Are they right?. As if there weren’t enough misery in the crypto markets at the moment, DeFi enthusiasts are now in an uproar over revelations that Uniswap, the popular decentralized exchange (DEX), tracks public user data.
decrypt.co
Binance Launches Proof-of-Reserve System for Bitcoin, Ethereum 'Coming in The Near Future'
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced the release of its Proof of Reserve system, starting with Bitcoin at launch. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, released its proof-of-reserves (PoR) system today, which it said “is the next step in its “commitment to transparency and fostering trust in the ecosystem.”
decrypt.co
Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
decrypt.co
Aave Feeling the Squeeze Even After Failed Attempt by Mango Hacker
The trader who exploited Mango Market failed to do the same on Aave. But he did prove a point, and left Aave with $1.6 million in bad debt. The most interesting story in DeFi this week was the return of the “highly profitable trader” Avi Eisenberg. You might...
decrypt.co
Several US States Open Investigation Into Crypto Lender Genesis: Report
State regulators are turning their attention to troubled crypto firm Genesis Global Capital for potential securities violations. Following the collapse of FTX, multiple U.S. regulatory agencies have opened investigations into FTX and other centralized exchanges and operators as the contagion continues. Now the Alabama Securities Commission and other states are...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Genesis in the Spotlight as FTX Shockwaves Subside
Also, the Ethereum team wanted everyone to know that fees on the network may soon be reduced by as much as 100x. Judging by the glass-half-full price action this week, the worst of the damage from FTX’s historic collapse may be behind us—but this being crypto, nothing is certain.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Gets Double-Digit Black Friday Pump
While the rest of the crypto market is sleepy from turkey, the original meme coin is on a rocket-ride today. While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the rest of the crypto market has barely budged on this Black Friday—but one digital asset is soaring: Dogecoin. The original meme coin, with a...
Comments / 0