Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For November 25, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
Dustin Rhodes Was Afraid Vince McMahon Would Fire Him For Getting Too Handsy During Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, whose career spans many decades, as he has competed in many companies over the years. Rhodes is best known for breaking barriers with his Goldust character. In fact, Rhodes was afraid Vince McMahon was going to fire him for a bizarre reason.
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
Brandi Rhodes Will Only Join Cody Rhodes In WWE If It Makes Sense
Brandi Rhodes became one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling in recent memory for a variety of reasons in AEW. Even now, many people don’t like her for good reason. With her husband Cody Rhodes working in WWE, Brandi addressed if she will accompany Cody as well.
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
Austin Theory’s First Remarks After Winning United States Title At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Austin Theory walked into Survivor Series WarGames as a former WWE United States Champion, but came out as the new title holder. Mr. A Town Down has some bold predictions for his future opponents. Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a triple-threat...
Becky Lynch Was Terrified About Huge WWE Survivor Series WarGames Spot
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star continues to shine even now. Lynch returned on this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown and was chosen as the 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team for WarGames at Survivor Series. Lynch was also terrified of a huge spot she performed at the event.
Triple H Separating Himself From Vince McMahon’s Booking By Giving WWE Superstars More Freedom
Triple H is regarded as one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling world, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, his influence grows stronger with each passing day, as he is now in control of WWE’s creative direction. Triple H is also separating himself from Vince McMahon’s booking by giving superstars more freedom.
Mandy Rose Wants WWE To Re-Hire Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli
Mandy Rose has certainly improved a lot in her years in WWE, because fans have seen her involved in a variety of storylines, showcasing her talents. Her run in NXT 2.0 so far has been nothing short of amazing. While she is having a great time, Rose would love to see her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli back as well.
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
Bianca Belair Is Not Sure About Turning Heel On WWE’s Main Roster
Bianca Belair is one of the most athletic and talented superstars in WWE’s evergrowing women’s division. The current RAW Women’s Champion has experienced a surge in popularity since she first won the title. Unlike her run in NXT where she was a heel, Belair is currently being presented as a babyface since her main roster debut.
Becky Lynch Returns To Join Team Bianca For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Team Bianca were one member short of evening the odds against Team Bayley ahead of their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Tonight, the E.S.T finally revealed the fifth and final member. This week’s edition of SmackDown opened with a promo from Bayley. The Role Model called Bianca to the ring...
Sasha Banks & WWE Still Negotiating ‘Money Situation’
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things only got worse from there. In fact, their status in WWE remains in question even now. In the meantime, Banks and WWE are trying to work out some sort of deal. Despite her absence,...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Has Less Than 100 Tickets Left
The Survivor Series Premium Live event 2022 is set to go down tonight. Clearly, fans are ecstatic about the event, as seen by ticket sales. It was recently reported that there are less than 100 tickets left. According to Wrestletix, the current setup and capacity are 12,918. Out of that...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ever since Triple H took charge of WWE Creative, the company has undergone some significant changes. This included The Game bringing WarGames matches to the main roster. Survivor Series will be the home to two WarGames matches – one for the men and the other for the women. Naturally, fans are very excited about the Premium Live Event.
Shotzi Gets Emotional As She Dedicates WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match To Her Late Fathers
Shotzi is gearing up for the match of her life as she challenges Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. This will be the first major push she is receiving since her debut on the main roster. Today Shotzi made an appearance on WWE The...
Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch faced off against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Following the match, Bayley made her return along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to confront Belair. However, Belair found an unlikely ally in Becky Lynch who turned babyface following the bout. However, it was...
