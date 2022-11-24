There's An Old Saying "Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned" But When Said Woman Is WRONG About Being "scorned" Then We Have A Problem. Ladies, I know you've been taught to "trust your intuition" but I always tell folks to calm down and don't over react to things to the point where you believe throwing your freedom away to prove a point isn't really worth it. I really don't care about the "circumstances" or "nuance" of what you've been through, going to this EXTREME is WRONG.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO