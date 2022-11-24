Read full article on original website
Man recovering after being shot in the arm while out walking on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A young man who was walking home late Saturday night on the northwest side is recovering after he was shot in the arm. Police were called out to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Drive near Babcock Rd around 11:19 p.m. Police say the victim was...
KSAT 12
Teen shot in arm while walking home on Northwest Side, police say
A teenager walking home on the city’s Northwest Side was shot in the arm after getting into an altercation, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Spring Hurst. Drive. Police at the scene said a teen boy was walking home...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed outside West Side Walgreens, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walgreens on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after midnight in the 4700 block of West Commerce Street. Police said a car with...
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
KSAT 12
Man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife, another man during Thanksgiving dinner turns self in to San Antonio police
A man accused of forcing his way into his ex-wife’s Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving and opening fire, killing her, another man and injuring multiple others has turned himself in, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while walking home from store, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was stabbed while walking home from the corner store Friday, according to San Antonio police. The cutting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue. Police said a man was walking home when he got...
A Texas father is raising money after his ex-girlfriend burned his house down because she was upset another woman answered his phone
"I never would have imagined me being a victim of such crimes, as we had only been in a relationship for a month," Tommy Garay wrote on GoFundMe.
‘Personal Hygiene’ Spat Led 21-Year-Old Texas Inmate to Murder 62-Year-Old Cellmate by ‘Punching Him and Stomping on His Head’: Reports
A Texas jail inmate is now facing murder charges for allegedly attacking his cellmate as the victim slept. The victim languished in the hospital for nearly three weeks until succumbing to his injuries on Wednesday, according to San Antonio CBS affiliate KENS. A Bexar County court docket reviewed by Law&Crime...
KSAT 12
Aunt stabs teenage nephew at West Side home, sending him to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teen has serious injuries after San Antonio police said he was stabbed by his aunt with a knife at a West Side home. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Fortuna Street, near Old Highway 90 West and Northwest 36th Street.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
KSAT 12
Witnesses pull driver out of car after crash on IH-10, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four witnesses pulled a man out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when the...
californiaexaminer.net
17-year-old Shot By San Antonio Officer In McDonald’s Parking Lot Released From Hospital
Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, has returned home after nearly two agonizing months in the hospital, according to his family. After being shot numerous times by Officer James Brennand on October 2, Cantu was put on...
KSAT 12
6-year-old found malnourished at West Side home, SAPD says; man and woman taken into custody
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two adults after officers found a malnourished 6-year-old at a West Side home during a welfare check. Police said the welfare check was conducted just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 5000 block of Timberhurst, not far from Timber Trace Street and Grissom Road.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fracturing teen’s jaw in basketball fight, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after he fractured a teen’s jaw during a fight that stemmed from a basketball game, according to an arrest warrant. Darrell DeWayne Gray Jr. was booked Friday on a charge of aggravated assault - serious bodily injury, according to court records.
foxsanantonio.com
Police find malnourished 6-year-old during welfare check, 2 suspects being questioned
SAN ANTONIO - A 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. The officer on scene said the child look malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who...
KSAT 12
East Side home goes up in flames after woman says she walked away from burning cigarette
An early morning fire left a family’s East Side home damaged, but not destroyed. Magdelena Narvaiz Aleman grew up at the house on Hicks Avenue, near I-10 East, but it may be a while before her family can go back inside. “Everything is gone, even my important papers. Cellphones,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
Texas Woman Allegedly Burned Boyfriend’s House Down For Dumb Reason
There's An Old Saying "Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned" But When Said Woman Is WRONG About Being "scorned" Then We Have A Problem. Ladies, I know you've been taught to "trust your intuition" but I always tell folks to calm down and don't over react to things to the point where you believe throwing your freedom away to prove a point isn't really worth it. I really don't care about the "circumstances" or "nuance" of what you've been through, going to this EXTREME is WRONG.
Miniature horse reportedly killed by two pit bulls in Boerne
The attack happened on November 15.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in leg while walking on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the North Side. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Pinewood Lane near U.S. Highway 281. Police said the victim was walking when he heard several gunshots coming from the access road before getting shot.
