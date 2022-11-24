ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Man stabbed while walking home from store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was stabbed while walking home from the corner store Friday, according to San Antonio police. The cutting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue. Police said a man was walking home when he got...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Law & Crime

‘Personal Hygiene’ Spat Led 21-Year-Old Texas Inmate to Murder 62-Year-Old Cellmate by ‘Punching Him and Stomping on His Head’: Reports

A Texas jail inmate is now facing murder charges for allegedly attacking his cellmate as the victim slept. The victim languished in the hospital for nearly three weeks until succumbing to his injuries on Wednesday, according to San Antonio CBS affiliate KENS. A Bexar County court docket reviewed by Law&Crime...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Woman Allegedly Burned Boyfriend’s House Down For Dumb Reason

There's An Old Saying "Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned" But When Said Woman Is WRONG About Being "scorned" Then We Have A Problem. Ladies, I know you've been taught to "trust your intuition" but I always tell folks to calm down and don't over react to things to the point where you believe throwing your freedom away to prove a point isn't really worth it. I really don't care about the "circumstances" or "nuance" of what you've been through, going to this EXTREME is WRONG.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in leg while walking on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the North Side. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Pinewood Lane near U.S. Highway 281. Police said the victim was walking when he heard several gunshots coming from the access road before getting shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy