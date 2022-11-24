It's because too many people come to the hospital. I work in a large ER and people are always coming in for tiny things. Sore throat, cold, upset stomach. Like that. By law (thanks to Obama) no one can be turned away. And we can't send them to urgent care because that's considered "dumping". ( Again, Obama). So when these folks come and wait up to 18 hours to be seen, and take up valuable time and beds, then this happens. Add to a shortage of nurses because it's a thankless job with little pay and no perks. The doctors get all the perks and all you have to do is look at their standard of living. And the CEO and CFO and all the head honchos. Many with two or three homes, fancy vacations, expensive homes, no worries about inflation. It's like going to the dentist...the hygienist does all the work and then the dentist comes in and looks you over and says hello and leaves. The hygienist did ALL the work. It's all about the money too. Run more and more tests and prescribe more drugs. 💰 💰💰
