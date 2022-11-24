ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeding Tampa Bay and Trinity Cafe prepare to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving

By Keely McCormick
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
Feeding Tampa Bay and Trinity Cafe are preparing to feed hundreds of people on Thanksgiving.

Trinity cafe serves free meals to the community every day, but Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days.

There is no need to sign up. Everyone is welcome, with no questions asked.

Trinity cafe opens on Thanksgiving at 11:30 a.m. To find food near you, click here.

Over the years, Trinity Cafe has given out two million meals.

If you want to help feed a family, you can donate here.

