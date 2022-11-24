ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Newsboys will be back at area businesses and street corners in 2022

By Bill Reed, guest writer
This year, The Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing is back from a two-year hiatus of our traditional face-to-face sale of the Lansing “Spoof” Journal. Also this year we are seeing a growing number of families become increasingly more dependent on our existence to help provide shoes and boots for their children.

This is why our plea for your help is a little louder than it has been in the past.

All of us have experienced a hardship in one form or another from the recent rise in inflation. This is a stark reality for all too many families within our Lansing and surrounding communities. For some, one small emergency can become a major setback where critical decisions will then need to be made. Some of those decisions can have a significant outcome for individual family members.

For example, it can come down to delaying purchases for food and clothing to repair a vehicle that’s needed to get to and from work. With the help of The Old Newsboys, these families can be assured that financial challenges will not prevent them from providing new, proper-fitting footwear for their children.

None of this would be possible without YOU!

PLEASE take a moment to donate to The Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing, and even consider becoming a volunteer. A child who must settle for worn out, ill-fitting shoes or boots will find themselves in a situation that can affect their health, access to school activities and self-esteem. Together, with your help, we can change that.

Old Newsboys charity paper sellers will be back at area businesses and street corners with the Lansing “Spoof” Journal on Dec. 1. 100 percent of the money raised by these volunteers goes directly to putting new shoes and boots on the feet of children in Lansing and surrounding communities who qualify for the free or reduced lunch program at their school.

While this year's sale will be Dec. 1, you can donate any time throughout the year:

  • Send a check to: Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing, PO Box 14058, Lansing, MI 48901
  • Text SHOES to 517-208-2788
  • Via PayPal
  • Visit https://www.lansingoldnewsboys.org/donate-now/
  • Contact us about Memorial and Planned Giving.

Thank you in advance for taking a moment to help. None of what we do would be possible without you!

Bill Reed is the first vice president of Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing

