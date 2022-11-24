ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley, MI

'Vintage' Ashley Country Christmas offers closeup views of historic train

By Mike Ellis, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

The population of Ashley, around 500 people, more than doubles every time the North Pole Express makes one of its more than a dozen stops in the village for the annual Country Christmas weekends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyelb_0jMLz0ZN00

The train, carrying about 700 passengers from the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso to the the small Gratiot County village, is one of the nation’s more desirable Christmas train rides, propelled by the Pere Marquette 1225 steam engine, which is the sound and visual model for the 2004 animated movie The Christmas Express, said June Unterbrink.

Unterbrink has worked with the Steam Railroading Institute and is a co-chair of the Ashley Village Country Christmas.

The Pere Marquette 1225 is sidelined this year for repairs to the wheels of the 1941 engine and a temporary diesel engine will be used.

Riders get off the train, with its own classic Christmas vibes, into what Unterbrink calls “vintage Christmas” with a classic village experience set in the 1940s and 1950s in downtown Ashley.

There are crafts and snacks and jugglers, and live music and barrels with fires in the middle of the streets for warming up.

It’s all about that traditional Christmas feel, Unterbrink said.

The village is hoping to get more walk-in and drive-in traffic to help support the village and the Christmas village, Unterbrink said.

Train tickets sold out in in about five hours this year, she said. Catering to drivers expands the market and allows more people to get the vintage Christmas experience, Unterbrink said.

The village held its first events Nov. 19-20, and future events are at 6 p.m. Nov. 25, and then 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18. The trains arrive at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and depart at 1:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Most gift shops are open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Dec. 3, 10 and 17 musical entertainment will start at 4 p.m.

Adults who drive to Ashley and children over age 3 need $5 stickers to enter some activities/attractions that the train passengers can access, such as photos with Santa photos and games for kids. Stickers can be purchased at the information center in the Village Office.

The Pere Marquette is expected to be back on the rails this summer, in plenty of time for the 10th anniversary of the Country Christmas, Unterbrink said. The steam engine ran for about five years prior to moving to Ashley.

Here are five other Christmas train rides in Michigan to check out:

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning after a pandemic break. It is not a passenger train but a decorated train that is on an eight state tour. The closest viewing to Lansing is in Detroit on Dec. 1.

Although there will not be an official program in Michigan, the holiday train will pass through several metro Detroit cities on the evening of Dec. 1: Melvindale, Allen Park, Taylor and Romulus — after a 6 p.m. event in Windsor, Ontario.

The Windsor show is scheduled to finish at 6:30 p.m. and sometime after the show, the train will depart from Windsor and travel through Michigan for its next show in the Chicago suburbs, Cummings said.

Little River Railroad Holiday Express steam powered train

Southern Michigan Railroad Santa Express Train

Christmas at Crossroads Village

Coopersville Santa Train

Detroit Free Press reporter Noul Rahal contributed to this story.

Comments / 1

Related
MLive

Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Ask Lansing

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Lansing?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
LANSING, MI
MLive

Residents gather at Flint Local 432 to share thanks, fellowship over a free Thanksgiving meal

FLINT MI -- Rahshemeer Neal, owner of 810 Smoke LLC, said that he felt a personal calling from God to give back this holiday season. Neal’s good friend, Aramis Nichols, who goes by the stage name DJ Nizo, had a similar idea and reached out to him about hosting a Thanksgiving event. The two set about planning and coordinating what would be a free meal Thursday for families in Flint.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town

FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
FREELAND, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools

On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Banana 101.5

Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint

A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
LANSING, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Westphalia mother-son team release book together

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
WESTPHALIA, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy