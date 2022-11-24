ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Detroit Lions Alex Anzalone’s Wife, Lindsey Cooper

Alex Anzalone is a middle linebacker for the Detroit Lions. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He receives the constant love and support of his other half. Alex Anzalone’s wife, Lindsey Cooper, has her own connection to the NFL. The Florida ex-soccer star is the steadying force in the footballer’s life, encouraging him to pursue his passions. Get to know more about this diva in this Lindsey Cooper wiki.
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Chloe Barrett, New York Giants Wan’Dale Robinson’s Girlfriend

Wan’Dale Robinson’s first year in the NFL has had its spectacular moments as well as injuries. And through it all, New York Giants fans have noticed the wide receiver’s No.1 supporter has not missed a single moment. Wan’Dale Robinson’s girlfriend, Chloe Barrett, has been at his games rocking her Giants merch since his NFL debut. Their relationship goes well before his pro athletic career, and they look like #CoupleGoals on each other’s Instagram profiles. We reveal more about the wide receiver’s college sweetheart’s background in this Chloe Barrett wiki.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
STANFORD, CA
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Reveals He Used To Play Russian Roulette, Says He Never Died Because He Is 'Blessed'

A newly resurfaced interview captures Herschel Walker claiming he never died playing Russian roulette because he has been “blessed” all his life, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker made the shocking claim in a June 2015 interview on The Dan Patrick Show while the former NFL running back-turned-Georgia Senate candidate spoke about competition and his penchant for playing Russian roulette during a discussion with the talk show’s host, Dan Patrick.According to Walker, he played the potentially lethal game of chance – which involves loading a single bullet into a revolver before the player places the revolver to their head and pulls the trigger...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Outsider.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Breaks Silence Over Controversial Photo From His Youth

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the controversial photo of him that was recently uncovered by the Washington Post. In the picture from 1957, a young Jones can be seen standing in a group of white students at North Little Rock High School. After the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day victory over divisional rival New York Giants, Jones was asked about the picture by reporters. Jones said: “That was 65 years ago. I had no idea when I walked up what we were doing. It’s just a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way.”
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy