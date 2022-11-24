ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wet start to Black Friday shopping, showers develop before sunrise

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429ByO_0jMLxWYY00

PITTSBURGH — Grab the umbrella as you head out early Friday and plan for a wet start to holiday shopping. Showers will develop before sunrise and continue off and on through mid-morning. Winds will pick up through the day too, with gusts as high as 20 mph at times.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor holiday decorating or Christmas tree shopping with sunshine and dry weather sticking around through most of the day.

Steadier rain returns Sunday, along with wind gusts of 25 mph to 30 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgVEX_0jMLxWYY00

