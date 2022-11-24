ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NE

Panhandle Post

Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center's Ice Rink opens Dec. 3

News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice-skating rink will be open this season from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. The rink, which is open to the public, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Better Business Bureau warns against holiday scams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Hundreds of millions of dollars are estimated to be lost to scams this year, and a big driver is holiday shopping. The Better Business Bureau calls the next few months ‘open season’ for scammers targeting victims and they said the data shows the most susceptible victim aren’t who you’d think.
fox42kptm.com

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
OMAHA, NE
Ash Jurberg

The richest man in Omaha is giving away billions

Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Warren Buffet once again donated hundreds of millions of dollars. A few months ago, I wrote about Warren Buffett, the richest person in Omaha, and his devotion to giving his fortune away. And this week, he proved that by gifting another $750 million. The man known as the Oracle of Omaha donated more than $750 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the four foundations run by his family.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd

In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
LINCOLN, NE
kios.org

"Sister" Is Back! - Mary Zentmyer Explains The Latest In The “Sister’s Catechism” Series At OCP

Sister is back, and she’s solving mysteries! Mary Zentmyer reprises her role as Sister in a new production at the Omaha Community Playhouse “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold” which will open Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.” This show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre, opening November 25th and running through 23rd. Local choirs will be featured during each of these hilarious performances.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

New CHI Health clinic to open in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health is opening a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and will begin seeing new patients on Dec. 1. The clinic is designed to create a convenient hub for patients and will include:. CHI Health Clinic Southwest, Family Health Physicians and...
LINCOLN, NE

