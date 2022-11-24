Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Old Town Bellevue cafe prepares and serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
The Lighthouse Cafe and Coffee served up hot Thanksgiving meals for anyone who needed some good turkey and mashed potatoes or just a place to go for the holiday, bringing the community together.
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
3 News Now
Travels in the Heartland: Celebrating the season with Nebraska’s Holiday Passport
OMAHA, Neb. (The Walking Tourists) — Cookies. Hot chocolate. Thousands of colorful twinkling lights. Oh, and get a passport stamp. The people who brought you the Nebraska Passport program invite you to visit up to 20 spots around the state for a little holiday cheer and the chance to win prizes as part of the inaugural Nebraska Holiday Passport.
Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center's Ice Rink opens Dec. 3
News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice-skating rink will be open this season from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. The rink, which is open to the public, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.
WOWT
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
1011now.com
Better Business Bureau warns against holiday scams
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Hundreds of millions of dollars are estimated to be lost to scams this year, and a big driver is holiday shopping. The Better Business Bureau calls the next few months ‘open season’ for scammers targeting victims and they said the data shows the most susceptible victim aren’t who you’d think.
fox42kptm.com
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
Sightings of a strange green creature cause holiday hysteria in Wahoo
Sightings of a strange green creature have been causing holiday hysteria as the city of Wahoo celebrates holiday festivities.
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billions
Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Warren Buffet once again donated hundreds of millions of dollars. A few months ago, I wrote about Warren Buffett, the richest person in Omaha, and his devotion to giving his fortune away. And this week, he proved that by gifting another $750 million. The man known as the Oracle of Omaha donated more than $750 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the four foundations run by his family.
1011now.com
Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
WOWT
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild Saturday, planning around evening showers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll stay mild Saturday with a high of 57 in the Metro! We start off with sunshine and chilly conditions and gradually warm under increasing cloud cover. As a system passes to our SE we’ll look for a few showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning around the Metro with better chances SE.
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Underground Railroad site in Neb. recognized by National Park Service
LINCOLN — There was a terrifying annual chore for Robert Nelson during his growing-up years in Falls City. Just before Memorial Day, he and a cousin had to scrub clean a massive, stone mausoleum built by his great-great-great-great-grandparents, David and Ann Dorrington. Their resting places were in crypts, down...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
kios.org
"Sister" Is Back! - Mary Zentmyer Explains The Latest In The “Sister’s Catechism” Series At OCP
Sister is back, and she’s solving mysteries! Mary Zentmyer reprises her role as Sister in a new production at the Omaha Community Playhouse “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold” which will open Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.” This show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre, opening November 25th and running through 23rd. Local choirs will be featured during each of these hilarious performances.
Douglas Co. Sheriff searching landfill, west Omaha locations for missing woman
43-year-old Cari Allen is still missing. She disappeared late Saturday night and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're pursuing all leads in the case.
klkntv.com
New CHI Health clinic to open in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health is opening a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and will begin seeing new patients on Dec. 1. The clinic is designed to create a convenient hub for patients and will include:. CHI Health Clinic Southwest, Family Health Physicians and...
