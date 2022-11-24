ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!

The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

DC’s Winheim hopes for podium finish at State

Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim has had an extremely successful cross country season. He won every race he competed in until the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Boys Finals last Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hacienda Heights man killed in Whittier crash

WHITTIER, Calif. – A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
CBS LA

Man shot to death on popular hiking trail in Whittier

An investigation is underway in Whittier after a man was shot to death on a popular hiking trail. The shooting unfolded on the Greenway Hiking Trail located at E. Lorene Street and Carly Avenue just after midnight. First responders located the victim and attempted to administer CPR and other first aid procedures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene. Multiple people had been on the scene during the incident. Authorities said four people have been detained as part of the investigation. The hiking trail was currently closed due to the investigation. 
WHITTIER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AV men arrested in freeway shooting

LOS ANGELES — Two Lancaster brothers were arrested for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded. Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested, Tuesday, and booked...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Third Keppel Board seat still undecided

PEARBLOSSOM — The race for the third seat on the Keppel Union School District’s Board of Eduction will apparently go down to the wire, with just two votes separating parent Blanca Nava and parent advocate Ana Quiles, after the most recent update. As of Tuesday, Nava had 1,192...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Costa Mesa shooting suspect in custody

COSTA MESA — A man was in custody, Friday, in connection with a shooting, on Thanksgiving Day, that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the scene about 6:45 p.m., Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.
COSTA MESA, CA
vvng.com

Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
HESPERIA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club

DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
DOWNEY, CA

