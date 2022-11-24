Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!
The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
ocsportszone.com
Whittier Christian captures fifth CIF football championship with victory over Lynwood
Whittier Christian players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF title Friday night. (Photo courtesy Whittier Christian Athletics). Whittier Christian High School’s football team brought home the fifth CIF title in school history, defeating Lynwood 20-7 Friday night in the Division 14 title game at Whittier College. The Heralds....
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
Los Angeles, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Birmingham Community Charter High School football team will have a game with James A Garfield High School on November 26, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF LA City Section Open Div. Football Championship.
Antelope Valley Press
DC’s Winheim hopes for podium finish at State
Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim has had an extremely successful cross country season. He won every race he competed in until the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Boys Finals last Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.
St. John Bosco beats Mater Dei in CIF Southern Section Championship: Highlights, observations and everything you missed
St. John Bosco (10-1) stuffed a fourth quarter two-point conversion attempt to hang on and beat Mater Dei (12-1) in the CIF Southern Section title game 24-22 on Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. BOX SCOREA short field goal brought Mater Dei within eight with just under five ...
AOL Corp
Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports
Student athlete Caroline Valle, 20, started playing golf competitively at age 6 and was the first in her family to attend college. Like many others, she chose Whittier College because it was close to home and had a reputation for academic and athletic success. As early as last summer, the private liberal arts college boasted 21 NCAA sports teams.
Lincoln Riley, 5-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei connect immediately following USC's big win
It was a big weekend for St. John Bosco five-star edge-rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. The 6-foot-255-pound athlete proved to be a major difference maker on both sides of the ball in St. John Bosco's CIF Division I Southern Section championship victory over Mater Dei on Friday night. On Saturday ...
Morrissette's musings: Two more candidates to replace Bruce Rollinson as Mater Dei's head football coach
Rollinson coached his final game on Friday night
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Hacienda Heights man killed in Whittier crash
WHITTIER, Calif. – A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill...
Man shot to death on popular hiking trail in Whittier
An investigation is underway in Whittier after a man was shot to death on a popular hiking trail. The shooting unfolded on the Greenway Hiking Trail located at E. Lorene Street and Carly Avenue just after midnight. First responders located the victim and attempted to administer CPR and other first aid procedures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene. Multiple people had been on the scene during the incident. Authorities said four people have been detained as part of the investigation. The hiking trail was currently closed due to the investigation.
Antelope Valley Press
AV men arrested in freeway shooting
LOS ANGELES — Two Lancaster brothers were arrested for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded. Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested, Tuesday, and booked...
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win
After a wild Saturday, the Utah Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship against USC.
Antelope Valley Press
Third Keppel Board seat still undecided
PEARBLOSSOM — The race for the third seat on the Keppel Union School District’s Board of Eduction will apparently go down to the wire, with just two votes separating parent Blanca Nava and parent advocate Ana Quiles, after the most recent update. As of Tuesday, Nava had 1,192...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
Antelope Valley Press
Costa Mesa shooting suspect in custody
COSTA MESA — A man was in custody, Friday, in connection with a shooting, on Thanksgiving Day, that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the scene about 6:45 p.m., Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.
vvng.com
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
thedowneypatriot.com
Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club
DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
