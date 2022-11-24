ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otoe County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Commissioners Glover, Johns recognized as terms expire

NEBRASKA CITY – Mayor Bryan Bequette recognized outgoing city commissioners at Monday’s meeting. Finance Commissioner Gloria Glover filled in after the resignation of finance commissioner Mindy Briley. Briley had served as interim mayor after the resignation of Jack Hobbie and served as finance commissioner for nine months. Mayor...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KCJJ

Nebraska man facing several charges from alleged Friday night assault

A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.
IOWA CITY, IA
3 News Now

Nebraska wide receiver Palmer announces he's leaving Huskers, turning pro

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer announced on Saturday morning he is leaving the Huskers and turning pro. Palmer made the announcement on Twitter. The junior set the NU single-season reception yards record on Friday at Iowa finishing the year with 1,043 yards besting Stanley Morgan Junior's record of 1,004 set in 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Shocks Iowa on Black Friday

The final game of the Mickey Joesph-era will be remembered for a win that neither of his two full-time predecessors could accomplish: a Black Friday victory. Nebraska football upset Iowa 24-17 Friday. The win ends a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. The last non-interim head coach to beat Iowa was Bo Pelini.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man charged with kidnapping in case of missing woman, Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Aldrick Scott in relation to missing Omaha woman, Cari Allen. A criminal complaint charges 47-year-old Aldrick Scott with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony. The complaint alleges Scott kidnapped Allen, 43, on Nov. 20. Allen...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy