North Platte Telegraph
Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Speaker Mike Hilgers said he’ll stay in the Legislature as long as he can before moving into the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office early next year. Hilgers submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday outlining his plan to formally resign from the Legislature at midnight on Jan. 3, 2023.
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
Underground Railroad site in Neb. recognized by National Park Service
LINCOLN — There was a terrifying annual chore for Robert Nelson during his growing-up years in Falls City. Just before Memorial Day, he and a cousin had to scrub clean a massive, stone mausoleum built by his great-great-great-great-grandparents, David and Ann Dorrington. Their resting places were in crypts, down...
WOWT
University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
News Channel Nebraska
Commissioners Glover, Johns recognized as terms expire
NEBRASKA CITY – Mayor Bryan Bequette recognized outgoing city commissioners at Monday’s meeting. Finance Commissioner Gloria Glover filled in after the resignation of finance commissioner Mindy Briley. Briley had served as interim mayor after the resignation of Jack Hobbie and served as finance commissioner for nine months. Mayor...
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
KCJJ
Nebraska man facing several charges from alleged Friday night assault
A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.
3 News Now
Nebraska wide receiver Palmer announces he's leaving Huskers, turning pro
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer announced on Saturday morning he is leaving the Huskers and turning pro. Palmer made the announcement on Twitter. The junior set the NU single-season reception yards record on Friday at Iowa finishing the year with 1,043 yards besting Stanley Morgan Junior's record of 1,004 set in 2018.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
WOWT
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day Mark Jontz turned himself in for traffic violations, he told his daughters he’d see them in a few days. “I never thought that would’ve been the last time I would see my dad. When he walked in to sit out his fines,” said Nicole Bielenberg, one of his daughters.
klin.com
Nebraska Shocks Iowa on Black Friday
The final game of the Mickey Joesph-era will be remembered for a win that neither of his two full-time predecessors could accomplish: a Black Friday victory. Nebraska football upset Iowa 24-17 Friday. The win ends a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. The last non-interim head coach to beat Iowa was Bo Pelini.
doniphanherald.com
Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman
A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
KETV.com
Man charged with kidnapping in case of missing woman, Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Aldrick Scott in relation to missing Omaha woman, Cari Allen. A criminal complaint charges 47-year-old Aldrick Scott with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony. The complaint alleges Scott kidnapped Allen, 43, on Nov. 20. Allen...
News Channel Nebraska
Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
WOWT
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
1011now.com
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
