Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Giving Machines open in downtown Denver for fourth year
The 2022 Giving Machines, vending machines for charity are back in downtown Denver off of Larimer Street and 15th Street
denverite.com
Local muralist Bimmer Torres is leaving bits of culture and community across Denver buildings
If you’re standing on the corner of Wynkoop and 38th Street, near Butcher Block Café, in the RiNo area of Five Points, look up. Painted along the side of the cylindrical silos of the Ardent Mills Flour Refinery lies a massive 85 foot mural titled “Mitotli” spray-painted by local artist, Bimmer Torres.
Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change
Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
coloradosun.com
A Denver homeless man, known as the keeper of East Colfax, has nothing. But he still creates a Thanksgiving feast to share.
Last Thanksgiving, Tony Jones scrounged together more than $100 in food stamps to buy three turkeys, mounds of mashed potatoes and gravy, and macaroni and cheese from King Soopers. It was a fitting, and a bit lavish, meal for a man who lives on the streets of downtown Denver —...
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
KDVR.com
Denver Weather: Light snow tonight, more this week
An approaching cold front will bring clouds and light snow to the state tonight. Minimal accumulation is expected along the Front Range with more sunshine on Sunday. Denver Weather: Light snow tonight, more this week. An approaching cold front will bring clouds and light snow to the state tonight. Minimal...
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
coloradosun.com
How two brothers plan to save the world by packing a whole farm into shipping containers on a Denver used car lot
Leafy vegetables at Ullr’s Garden appear black under LED lights due to most plants’ total absorption of blue and red-colored wavelengths. Butterhead lettuce varieties are sold from Ullr’s with their roots still attached. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) The lettuce is blooming nicely...
Serious questions for serious mayoral candidates | SONDERMANN
40 years ago, mayoral candidate Federico Pena challenged Denver voters to “imagine a great city.” The current state of Denver is hardly what he or his successors had in mind. To state what is obvious to anyone living here or even just visiting, Denver is at a critical...
2 injured in Sunday morning shooting, Denver Police investigate
Two people were shot in the 15000 block of east 51st place early Sunday morning. Police located two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, who were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injuries to each victim was unknown to police. Police first reported the shooting...
Help this elderly couple who lost their Denver home before Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, a Colorado family is grateful to have every chair filled at the dinner table after an early morning house fire nearly changed the course of the holiday season.
Overnight snow behind Weekend cold front
DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday. This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.
weather5280.com
Denver weather: More snow in the forecast for the Mile High City
This November continues its remarkable run of feeling a lot like winter and a lot like the good-old-days. Now through 25 days of the month, Denver is running -3.8°F below average for the month, and with 9.2" of snow officially at Denver International Airport, the city is running 1.8" above the longterm average of 7.4" of snow for the month.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Denver to Vail Scary?
Vail Ski Resort is a popular outdoor destination in Colorado's Rocky Mountains. It's located in the Gore Creek Valley, 97 miles west of Colorado's state capital Denver. Divided into West Vail, Lionshead, Vail Village and East Vail, Vail is the largest ski resort in Colorado and it's also a favorite summer vacation spot where you can enjoy many outdoor activities.
denverite.com
Since last Thanksgiving, Denver has created 933 income-restricted housing units
No surprise: Denver’s continuing to suffer through a housing crisis into 2023 — both for people struggling to stay in the city and those who have no shelter at all. “Housing affordability is one of the top challenges that our community faces, and it has been for some time,” said Derek Woodbury, a spokesperson with the Denver Department of Housing Stability.
4-vehicle crash may have left 6000+ Aurora customers without power
A multi-vehicle crash is believed to be what led to power lines being damaged leaving nearly 7000 customers without power in Aurora.
5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in Denver
Citizen Rail has a prix fixe menu with lots of options, including a turkey dinner.Photo by5280 Productions/Citizen Rail. (Denver, CO) There are merits to going out to eat on Thanksgiving. You don’t have to worry about burning your bird, coordinating oven time for the turkey’s supporting cast members (green bean casserole, pies, rolls and the like), or scrubbing that stuffing pan when you’d rather take a tryptophan-induced nap.
KDVR.com
Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments
The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
Comments / 2