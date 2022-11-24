Read full article on original website
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Doddie Weir, former Scotland and Lions second-row, dies aged 52
Doddie Weir, the former Scotland and British & Irish Lions second row, has died aged 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Stormers 36-19 Scarlets - visitors' poor form goes on
Tries: Jantjies, Zas, van Rhyn, Dayimani, du Plessis Cons: Wolhuter 4 Pens: Wolhuter. Scarlets' miserable form continued with a sixth defeat of the season against Stormers in Cape Town. Dwayne Peel's side remain 15th in the United Rugby Championship table despite two tries from Ryan Conbeer. Tom Rogers also crossed...
BBC
Doddie Weir: Scotland’s gentle giant who never lost his positive outlook
Doddie Weir was dealt the cruellest of hands as he was forced to watch his body fail bit by bit before his very eyes.Yet, incredibly, his battle with the disease that claimed his life was hallmarked by the same courage he had shown in all his skirmishes with opposition packs.The giant former Scotland forward, who has died aged 52, simply refused to give in to the limitations put upon him by Motor Neurone Disease.A man famed for his crunching tackles and thunderous carries, he charged straight ahead when dealing with the problems he faced after being diagnosed in December...
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Yardbarker
Ben Davies full of praise for Harry Kane ahead of Wales vs England clash
It hasn’t been the greatest World Cup campaign for Wales so far, but the Dragons have a small shot at redemption on Tuesday evening, as they face England, needing a win to keep their tournament hopes alive. Right now, they’re hanging by a thread as they sit bottom of...
Wales 34-39 Australia: Pressure mounts on Wayne Pivac as home side suffer humiliating collapse against the Wallabies despite tries from Jac Morgan, Taulupe Faletau and Rio Dyer
It is tricky to see where else Wayne Pivac can turn after this. It is easy to see where the WRU will look if – when? – the coach is ushered towards the exit door. Warren Gatland was at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. The former Wales coach was on TV duty. Before long, he could be back in a more familiar role.
SkySports
Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish: Steve Borthwick full of praise for battling Irish
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the efforts of London Irish after the Gallagher Premiership's bottom club made Tigers fight all the way for a 33-31 win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Leicester looked firmly in control when they secured a bonus point before half-time, but a spirited...
Joe Allen calls on Wales to produce ‘performance of our lives’ against England
Joe Allen believes Wales need the “performance of their lives” to beat England and make World Cup progress.Wales must beat England for the first time in 38 years on Tuesday to be in with a chance of making the knockout stage.Even then, unless England are beaten by a four-goal margin, Wales will need Iran and the United States to draw their final match to make the round of 16 in Qatar.“I think everyone is hurting because of the situation we find ourselves in and the disappointment of the result (losing 2-0 to Iran) and only having one point after two...
Warren Gatland leading contender to take over from Wayne Pivac as Wales boss
Warren Gatland is the clear front-runner to coach Wales in next year’s Six Nations Championship and World Cup if Welsh rugby chiefs decide that Wayne Pivac should be replaced.Gatland, who Pivac succeeded as Wales boss after the 2019 World Cup, could potentially step in as interim head coach on a 12-month contract, the PA news agency understands.It is thought that a number of previously unscheduled meetings involving senior Welsh Rugby Union figures have taken place following an embarrassing home defeat against Georgia eight days ago.And while no decision on Pivac’s future has yet been made – a review of Wales’...
England results ‘not where we expect them to be’, admits RFU after dismal autumn
England’s performance during a dismal autumn has fallen below expectations, the Rugby Football Union has acknowledged.In a statement that declined to give head coach Eddie Jones its backing, the RFU confirmed that a review panel will stage its customary inquest into the campaign and “how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations”.“We would like to thank England fans for their patience and support, it matters to us how they feel,” chief executive Bill Sweeney said.“Like them we are really disappointed with the results of the Autumn Nations Series. Despite strong individual performances and some great new talent coming...
BBC
Warren Gatland is top target for Wales if Wayne Pivac is replaced
Warren Gatland is the leading contender to take over as Wales coach if the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) decide to replace Wayne Pivac. Ten months before the World Cup starts, the WRU is holding a review into the dismal autumn campaign that will consider Pivac's position. Wales suffered defeats against...
Eddie Jones defends credentials as England head coach after South Africa loss
Eddie Jones defended his credentials after he watched England produce a rudderless display to end a difficult 2022 with a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham.Tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth either side of half-time helped the Springboks ease to a comfortable victory in west London with Faf de Klerk adding an 11-point haul while Damian Willemse kicked two drop goals.World champions South Africa finished with 14 men after Thomas du Toit’s 61st-minute red card for a no arms tackle on Luke Cowan-Dickie but Henry Slade’s late score was all England could muster during a drab finale to...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Principality Stadium roof partially open because of fault
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. The Principality Stadium roof will be partially open for Wales' Autumn Series finale against Australia on Saturday because...
England close out dismal autumn to leave uncomfortable questions ahead of World Cup
The grim memories of 2019 came flooding back into English heads, carried in the crush of the green South African wave. So much for the banishment of the dark recollections of that chastening night.Eddie Jones had identified ahead of the game three key battlegrounds at which matching the accuracy and intent of the opposition would be non-negotiable for his side: the scrum, the maul, and in the air. At each, England were thoroughly, thoroughly beaten - bodies and minds contused again by the familiar blunt trauma of the Springboks.“We’re not off track,” insisted Jones, even after what looked another significant...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann to speak to Carlos Queiroz after row
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jurgen Klinsmann says he wants to speak to Carlos Queiroz...
Albany Herald
BBC
FA Cup highlights: Barnsley 3-0 Crewe
Devante Cole, Adam Phillips and Josh Benson score to give Barnsley victory over Crewe as they progress to the third round of the FA Cup. Watch all the goals from the FA Cup second round on the BBC Sport website. Available to UK users only.
