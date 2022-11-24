The BBC issued a statement confirming the arrest of one of their journalists, saying he was “beaten and kicked” by the police while covering the ongoing protests against Covid-19 measures in China.The broadcaster said in the statement released on Twitter on Monday that it was “concerned” over the arrest and treatment of cameraman Edward Lawrence, who “was attacked” in Shanghai on Sunday night.“The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai,” a BBC spokesperson said.“He was held for several hours before being released. During...

38 MINUTES AGO