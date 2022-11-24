ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake

Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke coming out of several bay doors and the roof line, according to the fire department. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-car-audio-repair-shop-in-chesapeake/. Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake. Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke...
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
Chesapeake Police find man with dementia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
Vehicle fire on I-264 in Norfolk near Ingleside Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – First responders have been on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 264 westbound in Norfolk Saturday morning at mile marker 10.3 near Ingleside Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect delays in the area, and all westbound lanes of I-264...
Phoebus races past Lake Taylor 42-16 to claim 3A region title

The defending Class 3 state champions from Phoebus got off to a slow start in Saturday's 3A region title game at Darling Stadium against Lake Taylor, but in the end it was the Phantoms that claim the region crown after a 42 to 16 win over the Titans. Phoebus races...
