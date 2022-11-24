Read full article on original website
Get free sub with donation at Firehouse Subs holiday toy drive
The drive will run from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and toys will be donated to patients and their families at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD).
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
Black Friday shopping estimated to pass pre-pandemic numbers
In 2019, before the pandemic began, NRF said 165.3 million people shopped during the same time. The federation also predicts 8 million people will shop this year compared to last year.
WAVY News 10
Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake
Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke coming out of several bay doors and the roof line, according to the fire department. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-car-audio-repair-shop-in-chesapeake/. Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake. Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke...
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
Victim in deadly UVA shooting to be memorialized in VB
A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Police find man with dementia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
Will Walmart reopen? FBI, Chesapeake PD wrap up crime scene investigation following mass shooting
The City of Chesapeake sent out a tweet on Friday saying the FBI and the Chesapeake Police Departments Forensic Unit have completed their crime scene investigation
Missing man with dementia found in Norfolk
According to police, 69-year-old Eddie Worrell Jr. walked out of a residential care facility in the 900 block of Godwin Ave. Police say he was last seen in the overnight hours by a care worker.
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
WAVY News 10
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
‘My God forgive me for what I’m going to do,’ Chesapeake Walmart gunman’s manifesto released
The shooter police say is responsible for killing six of his co-workers at a Walmart Superstore in Chesapeake said in a manifesto on his phone that he was harassed, betrayed by associates and wished he could start over.
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Glendale Road and Warwick Blvd.
Firefighters respond to garage fire on Grafton District Road in York County
According to a press release from York County Fire & Life Safety, crews were dispatched around 2 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Grafton District Road. This is in the Edgehill subdivision of York County.
Man in custody following barricade situation on Catina Way in Newport News
According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a domestic assault around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Catina Way.
WAVY News 10
Vehicle fire on I-264 in Norfolk near Ingleside Road
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – First responders have been on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 264 westbound in Norfolk Saturday morning at mile marker 10.3 near Ingleside Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect delays in the area, and all westbound lanes of I-264...
Walmart shooting survivor says suspect’s death note provides few answers
In an 11-paragraph note left behind on his phone, the shooter says he felt "tormented" by his colleagues. "I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom," he wrote.
WAVY News 10
Phoebus races past Lake Taylor 42-16 to claim 3A region title
The defending Class 3 state champions from Phoebus got off to a slow start in Saturday's 3A region title game at Darling Stadium against Lake Taylor, but in the end it was the Phantoms that claim the region crown after a 42 to 16 win over the Titans. Phoebus races...
