Read full article on original website
Margo Johnson
3d ago
What she means is she trusts the elections run by the state of Arizona. What she mens is she is not an election denier. What she means is she is not a maggarat paranoid who thinks conspiracies are lurking in every corner.
Reply(4)
4
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: Karrin Taylor Robson one-on-one following Election Day
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we sit down with former Arizona Governor candidate Karrin Taylor Robson just weeks following Election Day when voters elected Democrat Katie Hobbs as the state's next governor over the GOP's Kari Lake. Lake defeated Robson in the primary election. In the second segment, we're learning about Arizona State's major impact on the Artemis 1 launch on Nov. 16 after it went through quite the delay.
arizonasuntimes.com
WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections
Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election.
12news.com
Think Arizona's 2022 governor election was close? Think again
The 1916 gubernatorial election was so close that it came down to tens of votes in either direction. At one point, we even had two governors.
Mohave Daily News
Proposition's failure to impact fire districts
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Fire Chief Patrick Moore said he was disappointed that Arizona voters rejected a sales tax measure that would help fund fire districts across the state. He also said he was unsure how much the narrow defeat will hurt the nearly 150 districts that have...
Arizona Capitol Times
Election challenges mount
Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes’ attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Meets Katie Hobbs, Offers Congratulations On Win
Hobbs' challenger — right-wing election denier Kari Lake — has not accepted defeat and continues to challenge the result of the race.
roselawgroupreporter.com
‘The race was about Kari, and that was fine with us’: Hobbs team details victorious strategy
Hobbs is seen as a moderate and disciplined candidate with experience to lead the Grand Canyon State and without threatening to undo its success. In a swanky room at Phoenix Country Club, Democrat Katie Hobbs mingled one-on-one with some of Arizona’s prominent Republican businesspeople and donors. She stayed beyond...
Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory
A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
$3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs
Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
azmirror.com
Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm
The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
kawc.org
Loser in Arizona attorney general race asking judge to block certification of Kris Mayes as winner
PHOENIX -- The apparently losing candidate for Arizona attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner. Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people's votes not being counted and others miscounted.
KOLD-TV
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the state: If counties do not […] The post Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Arizona organization helps bridge gaps between foster kids and families
PHOENIX – An estimated 80% of the more than 400,000 children in foster care across the U.S. struggle with significant mental health issues because of trauma related to neglect, abuse, parental substance use, the death of mom or dad, and more. In Arizona, the nonprofit Aid to Adoption of...
Three election contests are going to recount, now what?
Two statewide contests and one legislative race qualified for automatic recounts under Arizona’s new recount law.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
coloradopols.com
Joe Oltmann: The Porta-Potty Rebellion Begins
—– The word went out before the Thanksgiving holiday that Black Friday 2022 would be the day (you’ve heard this before but for real this time) that the election stealers across this great country finally get some ‘countability. Although Colorado’s Heidi Ganahl lost her race by numbers that not even the most devoted election conspiracy theorist could dispute–and she did consult with them–Colorado’s leading conspiracy theorist podcaster who wants to hang a whole slew of people including Gov. Jared Polis, Joe Oltmann, called for patriots to converge on the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix this morning to demand a new election for defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake:
Comments / 11