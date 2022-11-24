Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Christmas rocked its way into Downtown Washington
Downtown Washington was rocking and a rolling Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade filled the streets with Christmas spirit. The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 65-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and East Central Colleges jazz band. The parade’s theme was “Rock ‘N Roll Christmas.”
Washington Missourian
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington
Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
St. Peters Amazon Workers Join Mass Global Walkout to 'Make Amazon Pay'
The worrkers joined thousands of others in 30 countries demanding better pay and safer work conditions
KSDK
Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
KSDK
St. Peters couple loses everything after Thanksgiving house fire
A St. Peters couple is thankful they're alive after a fire spread throughout their house. The flames caused them to lose almost everything on Thanksgiving night.
wlds.com
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police. A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on...
UPDATE: Wentzville man reported missing found safe
Authorities have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a Wentzville man reported missing.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 23, 2022
Marsha Wilcoxen (54) 1703 Center Granview Quincy, IL for failure to wear seatbelt at 9th and Broadway. PTC. 155. Maximus Stephenson (21) 4827 Hanley Rd Quincy, IL for failure to wear seatbelt at 18th and Broadway. PTC. 155. Dylan Hull (23) 2938 Hampshire St Quincy, IL for failure to wear...
khqa.com
Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks defeats Bowling Green, advances to state title game
Blair Oaks has a chance to make it three state titles in five seasons. The Falcons defeated Bowling Green 66-48 in the MSHSAA Class 2 semifinals Saturday in Bowling Green, booking their spot in the championship game.
