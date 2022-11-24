ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MO

Washington Missourian

Christmas rocked its way into Downtown Washington

Downtown Washington was rocking and a rolling Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade filled the streets with Christmas spirit. The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 65-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and East Central Colleges jazz band. The parade’s theme was “Rock ‘N Roll Christmas.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington

Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
WASHINGTON, MO
KSDK

Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
WENTZVILLE, MO
wlds.com

Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner

One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
MEREDOSIA, IL
khqa.com

4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
CANTON, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 23, 2022

Marsha Wilcoxen (54) 1703 Center Granview Quincy, IL for failure to wear seatbelt at 9th and Broadway. PTC. 155. Maximus Stephenson (21) 4827 Hanley Rd Quincy, IL for failure to wear seatbelt at 18th and Broadway. PTC. 155. Dylan Hull (23) 2938 Hampshire St Quincy, IL for failure to wear...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
SAN DIEGO, CA
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO

