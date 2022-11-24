Say what you want about the United States men’s national team, but there's no arguing Gregg Berhalter's side has left its mark at the 2022 World Cup. A rousing performance in Friday's 0-0 draw against England reflected the progress the team has made in the eight years since it was last at a World Cup tournament. It was a match that saw the USMNT in control against a heavily favored opponent, looking more dangerous in attack, and the U.S. was likely the team that should have won it.

1 DAY AGO