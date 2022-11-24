ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Predicting which Ohio State football underclassmen will play their last home game Saturday vs. Michigan

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

About Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield & no change with the defense – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns

“I know it’s easy for fans (and media) to dwell on the negative aspects of this Browns season. One positive has been the play of Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Even though he hasn’t been great, he has in my mind been a professional. I’m a little disappointed Sunday (vs. Tampa Bay) will be most likely his final start with the team. I rarely identify with the players anymore. But perhaps some type of tribute could be done for this guy who has played and carried himself like a winner should.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals grinded out a 20-16 win over the Titans: By the numbers

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding new ways to win games each week as evidenced by their 20-16 win over the Titans on the road Sunday. They were down much of the game until Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins on a 27-yard TD pass to go up 20-13 in the fourth quarter. The Bengals were stopped and forced to kick a field goal on their last possession of the game, but the Titans were penalized for hitting the snapper, giving the Bengals a first down to end the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Jacoby Brissett discuss his first NFL mentor Tom Brady

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett discuss his season in New England learning from Tom Brady. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. Brissett, who’s making his last start today before Deshaun Watson returns next Sunday in Houston, started...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey active vs. Buccaneers; Vita Vea active for Bucs

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The man who goes by “pdontplay” on Twitter will play on Sunday against the Buccaneers after being inactive for three straight weeks for various reasons. He missed last week’s game against the Bills after suffering a head injury in a scooter accident and has been inactive for maturity reasons as well this year, including Week 2 against the Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

An aggressive Jim Knowles blitz call opened the door for Michigan’s offensive explosion: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles opened his career as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator with a blitz. Cornerback Denzel Burke came off the edge on the first play against Notre Dame three months ago, Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner got the ball out just before he was hit by defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, and the Irish were off to the races thanks to a broken tackle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns have a decent first half, but it should have been better – Terry Pluto’s halftime scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns and Tampa Bay are tied at 10-10: 1. The Browns had another great opening drive. This one covered 78 yards in seven plays, chewing up 4 minutes, 15 seconds. The TD came on an end round to Anthony Schwartz, covering 31 yards. On that Schwartz run, Jacoby Brissett was a pulling blocker and he decked Antoine Winfield Jr. Brissett is indeed tough, smart and accountable. He also completed all three passes he threw on that drive.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy