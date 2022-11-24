Predicting which Ohio State football underclassmen will play their last home game Saturday vs. Michigan

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CJ Stroud's Dad Remains in Prison, But His Mom Kim Has Been His Rock
He drives a $200,000 Mercedes G-Wagon. He makes an estimated $2.7 million in name/image/likeness-related deals. He's the face of the Ohio State football team. And he could very well be holding the Heisman Trophy at season's end before entering the NFL. C.J. Stroud might even be the face of college...
OHSAA state semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the state semifinal scores from the OHSAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
How the Bengals’ game plan changes against Titans without Joe Mixon, plus predictions: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals will get a taste of January in November. They head south to Nashville for a rematch with a Tennessee Titans team that is more than familiar with them. Titans players and their fans will look to avenge that sour 19-16 walk-off loss to the Bengals in January’s AFC divisional playoff.
About Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield & no change with the defense – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
“I know it’s easy for fans (and media) to dwell on the negative aspects of this Browns season. One positive has been the play of Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Even though he hasn’t been great, he has in my mind been a professional. I’m a little disappointed Sunday (vs. Tampa Bay) will be most likely his final start with the team. I rarely identify with the players anymore. But perhaps some type of tribute could be done for this guy who has played and carried himself like a winner should.”
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell, further challenging Ohio State football in a bolstered Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s path back to the top of the Big Ten Conference becomes a little tougher each day, and you can add Wisconsin’s hire of Luke Fickell to the list of impediments. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the Badgers had targeted the former...
How the Bengals grinded out a 20-16 win over the Titans: By the numbers
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding new ways to win games each week as evidenced by their 20-16 win over the Titans on the road Sunday. They were down much of the game until Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins on a 27-yard TD pass to go up 20-13 in the fourth quarter. The Bengals were stopped and forced to kick a field goal on their last possession of the game, but the Titans were penalized for hitting the snapper, giving the Bengals a first down to end the game.
Watch Jacoby Brissett discuss his first NFL mentor Tom Brady
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett discuss his season in New England learning from Tom Brady. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. Brissett, who’s making his last start today before Deshaun Watson returns next Sunday in Houston, started...
Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey active vs. Buccaneers; Vita Vea active for Bucs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The man who goes by “pdontplay” on Twitter will play on Sunday against the Buccaneers after being inactive for three straight weeks for various reasons. He missed last week’s game against the Bills after suffering a head injury in a scooter accident and has been inactive for maturity reasons as well this year, including Week 2 against the Jets.
An aggressive Jim Knowles blitz call opened the door for Michigan’s offensive explosion: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles opened his career as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator with a blitz. Cornerback Denzel Burke came off the edge on the first play against Notre Dame three months ago, Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner got the ball out just before he was hit by defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, and the Irish were off to the races thanks to a broken tackle.
Cincinnati gets bruising road win: Bengals vs. Titans quick takes
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Bengals coach Zac Taylor likes to say style points don’t matter. That’s a good thing since their 20-16 win over Tennessee on Sunday was as ugly as they come. Cincinnati had to overcome a season-high nine penalties while playing without Ja’Marr Chase and Joe...
Browns fans find a skunk in FirstEnergy Stadium during Sunday’s game vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plenty of weird things have happened on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium. But during Sunday’s game vs. the Buccaneers on Sunday, Browns fans found something unusual in the stands. A skunk was videoed hanging around in Section 140 of the stadium by Browns fan Madison...
Kevin Stefanski must deal with big problems beyond the offense – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Tampa Bay:. 1. There’s one big reason I’d love to see the Browns win this – it’s probably the last start of the season for Jacoby Brissett. As I wrote in my weekend column, the blame for Cleveland’s 3-7 record has little to do with Brissett playing QB.
Browns tight end David Njoku saves the Browns’ game - and season - with game-tying one-handed catch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Was tight end David Njoku’s game-tying touchdown catch the best of his career?. “My career isn’t over yet. Maybe. Sure,” Njoku said after the Browns came from behind to beat the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. If Njoku wanted to...
‘Jacoby Brissett was everything you could’ve asked for’: What they’re saying after Browns beat Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns simply found a way to win in overtime as they defeated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 23-17, on Sunday. Nick Chubb put the game away with a three-yard touchdown run, set up by Amari Cooper’s 45-yard catch-and-run where he got wide open on Buccaneers corner Carlton Davis III.
Watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady and others arrive for the Browns vs. Bucs at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett and others arrive for the big game today between the Browns and the Bucs. It marks Brissett’s last start before Deshaun Watson takes over next week in Houston, and the Browns can keep their playoff hopes flickering if they beat the 5-5 Bucs.
Why the Bengals’ road win at Tennessee matters: Strictly Stripes podcast
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Hello, December football. The Cincinnati Bengals are now 7-4 and escape the month of November with a close 20-16 road win over the Tennessee Titans. After a dismal first half from Cincinnati’s offense, quarterback Joe Burrow started finding a groove even as he was without Ja’Marr Chase for the fourth straight game this season.
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Browns have a decent first half, but it should have been better – Terry Pluto’s halftime scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns and Tampa Bay are tied at 10-10: 1. The Browns had another great opening drive. This one covered 78 yards in seven plays, chewing up 4 minutes, 15 seconds. The TD came on an end round to Anthony Schwartz, covering 31 yards. On that Schwartz run, Jacoby Brissett was a pulling blocker and he decked Antoine Winfield Jr. Brissett is indeed tough, smart and accountable. He also completed all three passes he threw on that drive.
DraftKings Maryland promo code: Bet $5, get $200 for Ravens-Jaguars
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Maryland bettors prepare for their first legal wagers on the Ravens, our DraftKings Maryland promo code here delivers a guaranteed $200 payout...
Myles Garrett sacks Tom Brady in OT and comes up huge in Browns’ victory even after reinjuring his left shoulder
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-17 overtime victory over the Bucs, Myles Garrett was drilled hard in his already bad left shoulder by an offensive lineman, ran to the sideline in excruciating pain, and slammed his helmet down. He...
