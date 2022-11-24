Read full article on original website
Grade A Lee
2d ago
So dude rather spend time with his family no matter what his reasons are and all you haters want to do is talk negative about him🤔 This is why we as black folks are always being scrutinized and treated badly. We are our own worst enemies!!
Jay Bird
1d ago
glad to here the youngin getting his mind together. I want to see him make it for him and his kids..
Invisiblesets
1d ago
One of these young men finally has the common decency to put family and morals before greed and fame.I commend his efforts!
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”
NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Visits His Grandfather’s Home After Signing Alabama Rapper: ‘The Real 1017’
Gucci Mane took a trip down memory lane and visited his grandfather’s house after signing a new artist from his hometown in Bessemer, Alabama. The full-circle moment happened on November 12 as Guwop shared footage of himself walking up to the home entrance where he spent his younger days before moving to Atlanta, Georgia when he was nine years old.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Disses King Von On NBA YoungBoy '3860' Collab Album
Quando Rondo has added more fuel to his rivalry with King Von, this time taunting the late rapper and his family on his latest project. The Never Broke Again signee dropped a joint album with his label boss NBA YoungBoy called 3860 on Friday (November 25), and on the song “Want Me Dead,” he takes aim at Von and his sister Kayla B.
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question
A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash
Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Diddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her Death
On Wednesday (Nov. 15) — marking the fourth anniversary of Kim Porter’s death — Sean “Diddy” Combs shared heartfelt memories of his former lover and mother of three of his children on Instagram. The late-model and actress suddenly died from Pneumonia in 2018, she was 47 years old. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy captioned a photo of Porter wearing a crown and fur vest. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever @ladykp [Purple Heart].”More from VIBE.comDiddy Talks Fatherhood Since Kim Porter's Death With Yung Miami: "I Really...
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Joc Explains The Similarities In The Deaths Of Takeoff, Young Dolph & PNB Rock
Yung Joc believes public figures need to move around with security. Yung Joc believes rappers need security now more than ever. The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper feels people treat rappers like targets. However, they need professional help to ensure their safety. Yung Joc sat down with...
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
