ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SUoJ_0jMLvfuJ00
1 of 5

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With a post-game hug, Robert Lewandowski paid respect where it was due. Guillermo Ochoa had done it again at the World Cup.

Mexico’s stalwart goalkeeper stopped Lewandowski, one of the game’s best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw between El Tri and Poland.

A loss in the match would have dealt a blow to Mexico’s bid for an eighth straight trip to the World Cup’s knockout rounds. Ochoa, 37, is making his fifth consecutive appearance in soccer’s biggest tournament, joining an exclusive club that includes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But it wasn’t the first time the seemingly ageless goalkeeper with unruly hair had come up big in the World Cup.

Back in 2014, the player widely known by his nickname Memo, made six saves in the scoreless draw with Brazil, which was among the favorites as the tournament’s host.

He denied Brazilian stars Neymar and Thiago Silva on close-in headers and afterward called it the “game of a lifetime.”

In Russia four years ago, he had nine saves in Mexico’s 1-0 victory over defending champion Germany in the group opener.

“When we need Memo, he always shows up,” defender Jorge Sanchez said.

Qatar could be Ochoa’s final World Cup and he desperately wants to advance past the round of 16 and play in an elusive “quinto partido” — a fifth game. It’s something that has eluded El Tri since Mexico hosted the 1986 tournament.

“There have been great players in history who never had a chance to play at a World Cup, so for me to have the chance to play five is wonderful, amazing,” Ochoa said. “But, of course, I want this World Cup to be very different and to be the best of all time for Mexico.”

Within moments after Tuesday’s draw, memes spread on social media depicting Ochoa as a brick wall, Superman, Neo in the Matrix movies and even Jesus.

But Ochoa, who plays for Club América in Mexico’s Liga MX, pointed afterward to preparation, not heroics.

“We work on that these two weeks, or maybe a month, with goalkeeper coach Gustavo Pinero. But it’s always difficult when you watch the video of Lewandowski’s penalties, it’s complicated because you watch more than 15 to 20 penalties, so you never know which side to choose,” Ochoa said. “At the end I’m happy to save the penalty. He’s a great striker.”

Ochoa started his career with Club América at 18 and played there for seven years before bouncing around Europe with teams in France, Spain and Belgium. He wound up back with Club América in 2019.

While the opener ended in a draw, the save helped — at least momentarily — to quiet the critics who have questioned the team’s form and blasted coach Gerardo Martino for his roster choices.

Mexico finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Canada — and ahead of the United States. But the team dropped three of its five tune-up matches heading into he World Cup.

On Saturday at Lusail Stadium El Tri faces Messi and Argentina, who unexpectedly fell 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opener. La Albiceleste remain one of the favorites at the tournament despite the loss.

“We have a tough opponent in the next game, but Mexico is also a tough opponent,” Ochoa said. “We’ve worked really hard. We’ve prepared ourselves.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Daily Mail

'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'

Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
The Hill

Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again

In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
TheDailyBeast

Even Bolsonaro Is Calling for His Nazi-Saluting Superfans to Quit Holding the Country Hostage

RIO DE JANEIRO—They were dressed in the yellow jerseys worn by Brazil's national soccer team, many brandishing the national flag, others holding signs that read: “Military is our only savior!,” “Save the Nation” or “Intervention, Now!”Hundreds of President Jair Bolsonaro supporters gathered despite sustained rainfall in front of Forte de Copacabana, a military base at the southern end of Rio de Janeiro’s famous beach.Their message was crystal-clear, their emotions fierce and raw. One after another they expressed their anger with Sunday’s election results that brought Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s leftist opponent, back into power. The majority of Bolsonaristas...
NBC News

Could Mexico be on its way to electing its first female president?

MEXICO CITY — The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country’s first female leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum,...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
580K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy