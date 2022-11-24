ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

The Wisconsin defense has been solid overall but least effective after Badgers turnovers

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFnpa_0jMLvbNP00

MADISON – Wisconsin’s defense, save for some ugly moments in losses to Ohio State and Illinois, generally has been solid in 2022.

Entering the regular-season finale Saturday against visiting Minnesota, UW is fourth in the Big Ten against the run (103.6 yards per game), seventh in points allowed (20.3 per game) and sixth in yards allowed (295.3 per game).

One area in which the Badgers have struggled this season is limiting the damage after a turnover, particularly after an interception thrown by Graham Mertz.

Mertz has 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in league play. That includes a pix-six against Iowa.

Of the remaining six interceptions, UW has allowed five touchdowns and made one stop. That stop came in the third quarter at Iowa. The Hawkeyes took over at their 44 but went three and out and punted from midfield.

“We need to find a way to get off the field after a turnover,” interim head coach Jim Leonhard said after UW’s 15-14 victory over Nebraska. “We haven’t been great there.”

Consider the evidence:

Ohio State held a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter when Mertz threw an interception that gave the Buckeyes the ball at the UW 16.

The Buckeyes scored in two plays, a 3-yard run and a 13-yard pass, for 14-0 lead with 8:54 left in the first quarter.

Illinois trailed, 7-0, when Mertz threw an interception late in the first quarter. The Illini needed seven plays to drive from the UW 16 but one was huge, a 13-yard pass play to the 6 on third and 13. A pass-interference call on cornerback Jay Shaw on fourth and goal gave the Illini life and quarterback Tommy DeVito scored on a 1-yard sneak to help forge a 7-7 tie with 4:30 left in the quarter.

UW held a 10-7 lead in the second quarter when Mertz threw another interception and the Illini took over at the UW 47.

Chase Brown ran for 18 yards on first down; UW jumped offside on fourth and 1 at the 5; and DeVito eventually scored from 1 yard to help the Illini take the lead for good, 14-10, with 7:31 left in the half.

UW held a 7-0 lead at Michigan State when an interception gave the Spartans the ball at the UW 12. Two plays later, Jalen Berger scored on a 12-yard run with 20 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Badgers and Nebraska were scoreless in the second quarter when Mertz faced third and 8 from his 38.

He saw Skyler Bell open deep and Chimere Dike open underneath, but past the first-down marker. He threw deep but the ball died in the wind and resulted in an easy interception. Malcom Hartzog returned the interception 23 yards to the UW 37 and the Cornhuskers needed eight plays to reach the end zone.

Nebraska converted a third-and-7 situation when Casey Thompson hit tight end Travis Vokolek for 8 yards to the 4.

“That is a ball you throw every day,” Mertz said. “It gets frustrating because you can’t with the conditions.”

Minnesota enters the game tied for fourth in the league in interceptions with 12. The Gophers handed UW a 23-13 defeat last season in Minneapolis and that game turned on an interception early in the third quarter.

UW held a 10-6 lead but Mertz’s pass to Kendric Pryor was too far inside and cornerback Justin Walley made the play to give Minnesota possession at the Badgers’ 28.

The Gophers needed two plays to reach the end zone and never trailed.

One encouraging sign for UW was that the defense held Nebraska to 27 yards on 13 plays in the fourth quarter. Coupled with the offense putting together two touchdown drives, UW was able to rally for the 15-14 victory.

“That fourth quarter, that was complementary football,” safety John Torchio said. “We’ve been waiting for that for a long time.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news

Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
MADISON, WI
wktysports.com

La Crosse’s Davis bounces back, as Badgers beat USC

La Crosse native Jordan Davis bounced back from two tough games to score eight points for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, in a 64-59 win over USC at the Battle 4 Atlantis finale from the Bahamas on Friday. Davis combined to shoot 1-for-12 in scoring two points...
LA CROSSE, WI
The Comeback

College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Diocese of Madison mourns death of Bishop Paul J. Swain

MADISON, Wis. — Bishop Paul J. Swain, who was ordained a priest in Madison before being appointed the eighth bishop of Sioux Falls, died Saturday at the age of 79. The Diocese of Madison announced his death Sunday and said Swain had been in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications. Swain was born on September 12, 1943, in Newark,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State committee ruling: Act 10 stops UW Health from mandatory union recognition

MADISON, Wis. — The state committee assigned to review whether UW Health could recognize a union of its nurses has ruled the landmark Act 10 legislation passed a decade ago doesn’t require the healthcare provider to do so. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission released its decision Friday. It comes two months after UW Health and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin union leaders...
MADISON, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy