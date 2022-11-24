Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eastern Michigan football claims Michigan MAC trophy; Western Michigan tops Toledo
Taylor Powell threw three touchdown passes — two of them in a pivotal third quarter — and ran for a score as Eastern Michigan rolled to a 38-19 victory over Central Michigan on Friday in Ypsilanti. Eastern Michigan (8-4, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) posted eight wins for the first...
This CFB Playoff scenario would be annoying for Notre Dame fans
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team have had a very interesting 2022 season. They were 3-3 after going 0-2 to start which made it obvious that this year wasn’t going to end in the College Football Playoff. However, they have won five straight and are looking for a strong finish.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
28 inches of snow falls in county
Area snowfall from last week’s pre-Thanksgiving winter snowstorm saw approximately 28 inches of snow reported in Gobles, and more than 20 inches recorded in Paw Paw during the four-day storm that closed many area schools on Friday. By Monday, Nov. 21, the storm had passed, and blue skies returned to the area. However, Mother Nature left her mark, as shown in several photos, including a snow packed walkway near Briggs Pond, Paw Paw. As temperatures reached the mid-30s on Monday, water is shown spilling from the two tubes below the covered pedestrian bridge.
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?
New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WWMTCw
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
WWMTCw
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
Love BBQ? New ‘Old School’ BBQ Restaurant and Tap House Opening Up in Caledonia
A new place for BBQ and brews is coming to Caledonia!. Good news, meat lovers! A new restaurant smoking and grilling up all the meats is opening up soon!. The owners of Wildwood Family Farm and Saladino Smoke are joining forces to bring a new restaurant and tap house, Butcher Block Social, to 9900 Cherry Valley Road in Caledonia.
WWMTCw
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
WWMTCw
76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
WWMTCw
Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
WNDU
Elkhart man dies in crash
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early this morning. Shortly after 4 a.m. police say 44-year-old Michael S. Grant of was driving east on County Road 4, not far from County Road 109. Grant’s vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree....
Two teens accused of stealing car in Kalamazoo arrested after short police chase
Two teens are in custody after police say they stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Kalamazoo before leading police on a chase.
abc57.com
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
moderncampground.com
Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury
One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
abc57.com
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
‘Soda just didn’t love me back’: Meet Michigan kid CEO that created sugar-free soda
KALAMAZOO, MI- In 2021, Beau Blackmon told his parents he wanted to make soda for kids. One year later, that dream has become a reality. The seven-year-old is now the CEO of “Good Soda,” a sugar-free soda. “I really love soda, but soda just didn’t love me back,”...
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
Comments / 0