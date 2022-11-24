ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Simply stout: Angelo State football's defense paves way to second round of playoffs

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOuER_0jMLvPjZ00

The Angelo State football team came to this season with a big to-do list on defense.

The Rams lost three all-conference linebackers, two all-conference safeties and generally were hit hard by graduation.

What didn’t graduate was their tradition, their system and the belief in it. Those departed players left a lot behind and here is the upshot.

More: NCAA Division II football bracket

Angelo State heads to the second round of the Division II playoffs against Bemidji State with an 11-0 record and a defense that matches the team’s No. 2 national ranking.

A superb Angelo State defense got better this year.

“After last season we graduated a lot of really good leadership, seniors off that defense,” coach Jeff Girsch said . “But the biggest thing is we built a bunch of depth and those kids had opportunities to learn from some really good football players from last year, both on the field and off the field — the leadership in the weight room, the locker room, those type things.

“We knew we had great talent this year, we had to see if it would work as hard as we wanted it to to get to where we’re at.

“It did.”

Replacing stars

So how did replacing three all-conference linebackers go? The Rams replaced them with three more first-team all-conference linebackers in Daron Allman, Micah Flores and Eric Rascoe.

The other two units produced Lone Star Conference position players of the year — defensive lineman Western Bauer and defensive back Andrew Pitts.

Add in safety K’Hari Watson and seven of the 11 starters were first-team all-conference. Two more were second team.

All of that was a sign of respect for what Angelo State accomplished as a team on defense.

“The neat thing about them, you look at our numbers, we don’t have just huge stats,” Girsch said. “These guys play together, they play to the system well, they are the best team defense I’ve ever seen.

“That goes back to the leadership of it. (Defensive coordinator) Adam Clark has built exactly what he’s wanted from the start.”

That began to show this year at the earliest stages of the season. Angelo State opened with a shutout of Chadron State, then went to No. 12 Colorado School of Mines (currently the No. 3 offense in the country) and held it to 273 yards in an overtime win.

“We had some games early in the season where our kids played really well,” Girsch said. “We were waiting to see, ‘OK, next week we’re playing someone who might be a little better.’

“But the numbers stayed consistent. We kept teams down running the football. We held a really good Colorado School of Mines team in Week 2 to one of their lowest outputs in offense in three or four years.

“Our kids felt comfortable in the schemes we were doing. As the year went on we almost got used to that happening and that’s not good, you don’t want to rely on that every single time. But we got used to it because they were so consistent in keeping people down.”

Ready for the playoffs

Befitting of the second round of the playoffs that just gets harder. Bemidji State is No. 6 in the nation in total offense while quarterback Brandon Alt is third nationally in passing yards (307 a game).

“We’re going to have to keep their quarterback under wraps, he’s a great player,” Girsch said. “They have great receivers. It’s kind of strength on strength. They are one of the top offenses in the country, we’re one of the top defenses.

“I’m excited for our kids to get a chance to go out and show what they are about. They are going to take a lot of pride, a lot of ownership to the game on defense against a talented offense. It should be exciting to watch on that side of the ball.”

Whenever the Angelo State defense takes the field excitement is close behind.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Bemidji State at No. 2 Angelo State

What : An NCAA Division II second-round playoff game

When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, LeGrand Stadium

Records : Angelo State is 11-0; Bemidji State is 10-2

Stakes : Winner plays Colorado School of Mines or Minnesota State for regional championship

Tickets : $12 and $10; $5 for students

Radio : 101.9 KWFR-FM

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Simply stout: Angelo State football's defense paves way to second round of playoffs

Comments / 1

Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Bearcats take down Sonora to advance to Regional Final

The #2 Hawley Bearcats faced the Sonora Broncos Saturday night in San Angelo. The Bearcats got scoring going early. Sonora couldn’t get much going, being held to 26 points. Hawley defeats Sonora 57-26. Up next: The Bearcats will play Cisco in a rematch of last year’s fourth round playoff...
SONORA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Jonesboro can't quite complete comeback, falls to Irion County, 44-43

EARLY — Jonesboro was inches away from extending its season in the six-man playoffs, but it came up just a little short. Irion County fended off the Eagles, 44-43, in a Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal game on Saturday at Longhorn Stadium. That outcome prevented an all-Central Texas...
JONESBORO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: 4th round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The goal of every high school football team across the state of Texas, is to be playing football in December. Well, the Concho Valley will have Wall in the Class 3A regional final, and Irion County in the Class 1A state semifinal. 3A REGIONAL FINAL: W2 Wall vs W3 Canadian, Friday […]
TEXAS STATE
High School Football PRO

San Angelo, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wink High School football team will have a game with Albany High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAN ANGELO, TX
asurampage.com

Life of a Student Athlete

I am a member of the women's soccer team at Angelo State University, and being a student athlete is hard but has its rewards. During the fall semester, we practice six times a week for approximately two hours or less every practice alongside weightlifting sessions twice a week. Our schedule...
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Record Rainfall Friday Didn't Slow the Extreme Drought

SAN ANGELO – The rainfall Friday shattered the record for Nov. 25 but did little to lessen the ongoing extreme drought as the city has received just over half the average amount of rain so far in 2022. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo recorded 1.9 inches...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Early Morning Rollover Crash Blocks Major Downtown San Angelo Street

According to San Angelo Police Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza, officers arrived and extracted the 34-year-old male from the truck with minor injuries. The subject had not been transported for the hospital and was on scene with officers while they conducted the investigation. Officer Espinoza said the vehicle was southbound...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!

Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

An Ominous Snapchat Video Preceded Fatal Crash

WALL, TX - A two vehicle crash is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. At 4:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office send a Nixle alert informing travelers to avoid the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of US Highway 87 near Wood Road and Bean Road as the road would be blocked off due to a traffic accident.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigation leads to murder suspect arrest

Editor’s Note: After this article was published, SAPD corrected the spelling of the victim’s name. This article has been updated to reflect that. SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Christie Feland that occurred on Nov. 8 of this year. According to police, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Arrested for DWI Following Sunday Morning Rollover Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police booked Jesse Galvan, 34, into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 4:05 a.m. Galvan was the driver of the Ram Truck that was in a single vehicle rollover crash at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Galvan was driving...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

“Sewing has become a lost art” but not for these students

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Student Innovators and Creators of New Style (Student ICONS) is a non-profit youth fashion organization founded by Uniquka Christian, which recognizes and encourages aspiring youth fashion designers in San Angelo, Texas. Christian believes that sewing is an important life skill that can be both fun and lifesaving. “It is an opportunity […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hair Stylist Murdered in Santa Rita

SAN ANGELO, TX — Christie Feland loved to style hair and was a cosmetologist at Southside Kutz Barber Shop on W. Avenue N. Originally from Andrews, she was a single mom of three children. According to the San Angelo Police Department, she was found dead at a residence in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy