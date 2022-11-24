Read full article on original website
Related
Thanksgiving, my father's last supper
The Thanksgiving feast was my father's last supper, one he could barely eat before he was admitted to the hospital, only to die 10 days later in the hospice wing. He couldn't eat at all that night, nor could the rest of us. We knew something was terribly wrong if Dad was not commenting on a delicious meal. Ever since, grief has attached itself to this holiday. And yet, isn't it the miracle of healing and memory that we find a way, however long it takes, to get back to that time before the last supper? If this is a tale about the Thanksgiving holiday in the context of loss, it is also a story about the role of memory in the healing process.
LOVE AFTER THE CHANGE
In the Days of the Comet by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. LOVE AFTER THE CHANGE. So far I have said nothing of Nettie. I have departed widely from my individual story. I have tried to give you the effect of the change in relation to the general framework of human life, its effect of swift, magnificent dawn, of an overpowering letting in and inundation of light, and the spirit of living. In my memory all my life before the Change has the quality of a dark passage, with the dimmest side gleams of beauty that come and go. The rest is dull pain and darkness. Then suddenly the walls, the bitter confines, are smitten and vanish, and I walk, blinded, perplexed, and yet rejoicing, in this sweet, beautiful world, in its fair incessant variety, its satisfaction, its opportunities, exultant in this glorious gift of life. Had I the power of music I would make a world-wide motif swell and amplify, gather to itself this theme and that, and rise at last to sheer ecstasy of triumph and rejoicing. It should be all sound, all pride, all the hope of outsetting in the morning brightness, all the glee of unexpected happenings, all the gladness of painful effort suddenly come to its reward; it should be like blossoms new opened and the happy play of children, like tearful, happy mothers holding their first-born, like cities building to the sound of music, and great ships, all hung with flags and wine bespattered, gliding down through cheering multitudes to their first meeting with the sea. Through it all should march Hope, confident Hope, radiant and invincible, until at last it would be the triumph march of Hope the conqueror, coming with trumpetings and banners through the wide-flung gates of the world.
Mom Convinced She and Son Cursed by Ghosts He Met on Grandparents' Land
Animals have been dying all around them.
psychologytoday.com
Never Too Old
Life has its seasons, including retirement or an ending. Pursuing happiness requires making adjustments during each phase of life. During older age, giving of your wisdom and experience is often a source of satisfaction. Retirement can be an opportunity for continued personal growth. For over forty years, Dr. Freed was...
Ashanti shares how she defended her sister against abuser
R&B singer Ashanti joined her younger sister, Kenashia Douglas, and their mother, Tina Douglas, for a “Red Table Talk” episode on domestic violence and its impact on their family. The Grammy Award-winning artist opened up about her role in the horrific domestic abuse her younger sister endured for years. Douglas’s ex-boyfriend last strike was punching her in the mouth, causing her to lose her front teeth.
The Jewish Press
Self-Esteem And Friendship
Q: Why do we need self-esteem in order to be a good friend?. A: When people think about friendship, they think about reciprocity, about give and take. However, if you don’t feel like you have anything to offer – it is very hard to give of yourself and let others give to you. That’s where self-esteem comes in.
The Jewish Press
Life Chronicles
I am at my wit’s end. It’s nice to see girls watching their weight and looking fit and trim, but I believe one of my daughters is overdoing it. She’s all of seventeen and won’t touch any carbs. It’s salad, salad, salad. Energy drinks made with kale, spinach, carrots and whatever other plant food du jour. It is getting to be nauseating.
Bereavement often takes our sense of self – but it can be regained
The experience of grief following bereavement is ubiquitous and falls within the normal range of human experience. We therefore need to be careful not to pathologise it, although the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders has recently – and for some controversially – added a diagnosis of prolonged grief disorder. Nevertheless, just because the grief associated with death and dying is generally normal, this does not diminish how acutely distressing it can be, and sometimes the experience of grief can exacerbate other, more long-standing psychological issues.
The Okinawans' advice on living a long and happy life
Did you know that the Japanese language does not have the word “retirement” in its vocabulary? According to the Japanese, everyone has an ikigai — a reason for living and purpose in life.
sippycupmom.com
How To Recover From A Sudden Departure Of A Loved One?
It’s hard to know what to do when a loved one dies suddenly. The pain and confusion can be overwhelming. Grief is a natural reaction to loss, but it’s important to remember that there is life after death. In this blog post, we will discuss how to cope with the death of a loved one and begin the process of healing. We will also offer some helpful resources for those who are struggling with this difficult time.
KevinMD.com
A goodbye note to my suicidal teenagers
On the day before the last day at my last job, I reviewed my patient roster. Five of my seven most worrisome teenagers were currently admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a suicide attempt. This was not completely surprising. It is the fall. Teenagers notoriously struggle two to three months after starting school, getting into academic work, falling prey to bullying and stress, or not meeting their goals. But I was still upset. My most worrisome patients are the one percent that I give 125 percent of my energy to. When they show up, I give them and their families my all. Now I found myself running on empty, knowing I would not be able to tell these teens goodbye.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Pride In Difficult Times
An exciting find I found this week tells of one individual’s response to the Nazis’ attempt to shame and isolate the Jews by forcing them to wear the Jewish star on their clothing. The book is titled Juda, being an illustrated book by the famed artist Ephraim Moses...
The Jewish Press
Dementia Diary – Chapter 10
Hubby and I are alone this evening. That means that I have no one to share the required responses to the unending barrage of questions and statements that flow from his mind and ultimately…his lips. I tried “silence” but it is not an option. He demands answers.
Boundaries In Relationships
In every romantic relationship, it is important to establish healthy boundaries to create a lasting, loving bond. By definition, a boundary is a line that delineates one person's territory from another's. In a relationship, boundaries help to define each person's individual needs, wants, and limits.
BBC
The art of conversation
Social media encourages us to give our opinion on a subject without always listening in return - does this mean the art of conversation is being lost? Sam and Neil discuss the topic and teach you related vocabulary along the way. This week's question. In 2012, a competition in Latvia...
Print Magazine
The Shape of Our Dignity: Not in Her House
During my youth, it seemed as if we only went clothes shopping once a year; back-to-school time. Any time outside of this, mom said we didn’t need anything. This was true, even when we outgrew our shoes. I did want anything new, I wanted my brothers hand-me-downs. That was never going to happen; not in her house.
Comments / 0