ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

This Social Security Decision Guarantees You'll Get a Lower Benefit, but It's Not Necessarily a Bad One

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

If you're eligible for Social Security benefits in retirement, you get a choice on when you sign up. You could wait until your full retirement age (FRA), which is when you're entitled to your full monthly benefit based on your earnings history. FRA is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth.

You can also file for Social Security early if you're willing to accept a reduced monthly benefit for life. The earliest age to sign up is 62.

On the flip side, you can delay your Social Security filing beyond FRA and boost your benefits in the process. This incentive runs out at age 70, but until then, you can give your benefits a permanent 8% increase for each year you hold off on filing past FRA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjGFr_0jMLue8D00

Image source: Getty Images.

You'll often hear that filing for Social Security before FRA is a mistake, since that guarantees you'll be stuck with a lower monthly benefit for life. But while you'll lock in a smaller payout by filing early, that's not necessarily a poor choice.

Look at the big picture

Some people end up relying heavily on Social Security to make ends meet in retirement. But if you're in a good place financially, you might have enough wiggle room to claim your benefits early and use that money to meet goals that are easier to achieve while you're younger -- things like climbing certain mountains or engaging in active travel.

Let's imagine you're sitting on a $2 million nest egg. Filing for Social Security early might mean getting less money each month, but you might also have enough savings to absorb that hit. And that way, you might get your money at a time when you can do more with it.

Also, you never know what age you're going to live to -- nobody has a crystal ball. But if you don't end up living a very long life, you could come out ahead financially by virtue of claiming Social Security ahead of FRA and getting your hands on that money sooner.

Lastly, filing early might help you take better care of your health. If you have a stressful office job that constantly raises your blood pressure and forces you into a sedentary lifestyle, it could have negative physical effects. Claiming Social Security ahead of FRA could mean getting to leave that job -- and enjoy a more healthy way of living.

Ignore the warnings and make your own decision

There's a real danger to settling for a lower Social Security benefit for life, and it's one you'll need to reconcile if you're thinking of filing early. But don't assume that claiming Social Security before FRA is a disastrous choice .

Instead, consider your own circumstances and what you have to gain by accessing your benefits a few years ahead of schedule. You may find that the upside of getting your money sooner well outweighs the downside of a smaller monthly check for life.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 95

Darryl Perry
3d ago

They actually want people to wait until they are 70 thinking and hoping they don't have to much time to live anyway. They act like it's their own personal money. I started working at age 16 yrs old thru a school work program and I hated them taking money out of every single check that I earned and now I definitely see why because when you no longer working they give you whatever they want to give which is chump change. I rather if they had left my gotdamn money alone.

Reply(10)
89
Darryl Perry
3d ago

Well here is another one of the Government's hand puppets throwing scare tactics out here because they pretty much know that these days people are calling it quits at age 62 and they don't like that at all because they know they have messed up the money for Retirees , SSDI, and Veterans so now they want to make us the problem from coming out of the workforce early but all along for decades and decades the Government has been helping themselves to our money. They continue to find scapegoats because of them being selfish and thinking only about their families and to hell with us.

Reply(8)
43
Linda Divon
3d ago

and why am I not $URPRISED $$$ due to the fact SSI don't expect u$ to live very long and as SENIOR CITIZENS we apparently don't need much right 😔 wrong and it's our TAX MONEY ANYWAY sad but TRUE !🙏😒

Reply(2)
33
Related
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Go Up Next Year

Next year, Social Security benefits will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since 1975, when it was introduced. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Motley Fool

Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023

Social Security is getting an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment next year. This will boost all seniors' checks, including the maximum benefit available. There are only three things you must do to claim the maximum benefit, but few people can actually pull it off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
R.A. Heim

A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
ALABAMA STATE
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases have been officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
258K+
Followers
115K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy