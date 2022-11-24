'I'd take this every time': Wall hitting stride heading into third round of playoffs

While it's taken some time for the Wall High School football team’s offense to get on track this season, its defense has been building a head of steam all year, running other teams off the tracks in the process.

No. 10-ranked Wall (11-1) will look to keep it going Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl, where it will face Idalou (9-3) in the Class 3A Division II regional semifinals of the Texas High School football playoffs.

The Hawks’ stifling defense has railroaded the opposition this season, allowing 7.2 points a game, while recording 32 sacks, 13 interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

That includes a dominant 5-0 romp through 2-3A Division II on its way to the district crown, while surrendering a total of 17 points in district play.

“If you look at our scores, it reflects that,” said head coach Houston Guy, who is in his 16th season at the helm, and 27th year at Wall.

“I mean, we’ve been playing lights out defense, from the very beginning. We’ve had five shutouts, and probably three games where (the opponent) scored either just a touchdown or a field goal.”

In true Wall fashion, it’s been a total team effort.

Junior Dylan Gidney (8.0 sacks, 25 hurries, 57 tackles, 12 tackles for loss) and sophomore Brylan White (8 sacks, 20 hurries, 59 tackles, 18 tackles for loss) have terrorized quarterbacks while accounting for half of the Hawks’ sack total.

Ten different Wall defenders have recorded at least one interception, including junior William Scheer (3 interceptions) and sophomore Briggs Jones (2).

Junior Logan Thomas leads the team in tackles with 66, with three other Hawks — seniors Ryan Andrews (56), Caleb Valles (54), and Jayden Sellers (51) — tallying at least 50 tackles each this year.

“These guys have taken the pressure off the offense and kind of taken it upon themselves to keep these games close, so when we were struggling offensively, we didn’t have to score a whole lot of points to get a win. We just had to score.”

While there may have been some learning curves on track to the playoffs, it appears the Wall Flexbone offense is now firing on all cylinders.

Junior fullback Nathan Pepper leads the team in rushing at 941 yards (117.6 a game) and 13 touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Gunnar Dillard has added 621 yards, and 9 touchdowns, and fellow sophomore backs Garrett Guy (538 yds) and Luke Kemp (376 yds) have combined for another 10 rushing scores.

“It takes those young kids a little bit to adjust to these game situations, the speed of the game, the physicality of the game," Guy said. "I think everybody is now at a point where they know what’s expected from them.”

Guy said his team is “peaking at the right time” as it prepares to face a familiar foe in Idalou, which can cause problems for opposing teams, with multiple offensive formations and different defensive fronts.

“I think they’re very good,” Guy said. "We have to be really smart on how we adjust and how we attack them.”

With a week-long break from school, the Hawks have had plenty of time to spend with family during Thanksgiving as well as preparing for the regional quarterfinal matchup.

“We’ve practiced in the morning and spent the rest of it with family…,” he said.

“I’d much rather be planning around (Thanksgiving), than not planning at all and sitting home without football. I’d take this every time!”