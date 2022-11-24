“No chance” was Kevin De Bruyne’s blunt assessment when discussing Belgium’s likelihood of success at this World Cup in the build-up to it. After collapsing to a stunning defeat at the hands of Morocco here in Qatar, it’s hard to argue with the Manchester City midfielder’s so famously impeccable vision.Manager Roberto Martinez described the opening display in the narrowest of wins over Canada as “technically the worst” of his six-year tenure but with even the faintest of faint glimpses of the quality this side used to light up Russia four years ago utterly absent for this second outing, you...

41 MINUTES AGO