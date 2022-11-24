Things to do in Pueblo Nov. 25-Dec. 4: Embrace the holiday spirit

Friday, Nov. 25

Cram the Cruiser at Walmart

Pueblo West Walmart, 78 N. McCulloch Blvd.; South Side Walmart, 4080 W. Northern Ave.; and North Side Walmart at 4200 Dillon Drive | 7 a.m.-5 p.m. | Court Appointed Special Advocates of Pueblo and the Colorado State Patrol will be accepting new toys for distribution to children who have been abused and neglected. In 2021, CASA of Pueblo served a record 385 youth.

Holiday Lighting Extravaganza at Pueblo Riverwalk

125 E. Riverwalk | 5-8 p.m. | The 21st annual event helps families kickstart the holiday season with the magic of holiday lights on the Pueblo Riverwalk. The event also features holiday concerts, pictures with Santa and his friends, boat rides, food vendors and fireworks over Lake Elizabeth to ring in the season.

ElectriCritters at the Pueblo Zoo

3455 Nuckolls Ave. | 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 11; then daily through Dec. 27 excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day | Help celebrate the 30th anniversary of Southern Colorado's largest holiday light show featuring more than 150 animal-themed light displays . The walk-through event helps raise funds to feed and care for the zoo's 400-plus animals. Special events include an evening designed for guests with sensory sensitivities on Dec. 14 and Santa Sundays from 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Tickets can be purchased at the gate and cost is $9 for adults, $7 for children, or $7 and $5 for adult and child zoo members , respectively. Children younger than 3 are admitted free . Find out more at pueblozoo.org/electricritters .

Saturday, Nov. 26

Parade of Lights in downtown Pueblo

Mesa Junction down Union Avenue to Main Street, then west to Sixth and Court streets | 5:30 p.m. | This year's Pueblo Downtown Association event celebrates Holidays in the Steel City in honor of the steel mill's 150th anniversary. Colorful floats, marching bands, drill teams, decorated horses and cars are all part of the parade. The event is free .

Friday, Dec. 2

A Visit with Santa and Good Tidings of Art at Steel City Art Works

216 S. Union Ave. | 3-6 p.m. for Santa and 5-8 p.m. for the art show | Bring a camera or phone and $20 to get a picture with Santa in front of a Christmas tree. Enjoy holiday art, the "cigar box challenge" and complimentary refreshments .

A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol at Steel City Theatre Company

241 S. Santa Fe Ave. | 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17; 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 | Local thespians will perform a classic holiday tale but with a fairy-tale treatment as famous fairy-tale characters take on the memorable roles of Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol . " The fun-filled adaptation stays true to the warmth and heart of the classic and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets range from $12 to $15 .

Saturday, Dec. 3

Holiday in Lights Parade in Pueblo West

Parade route starts at Joe Martinez Boulevard and Palmer Lake Drive, proceeds down Joe Martinez and ends at Civic Center Park | 5:30 p.m. | Pueblo West Metro District and Pueblo West Chamber staff will host the event. This year's theme is "Deck the Halls." Following the parade, Civic Center Park will host refreshments, photo taking with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the community tree lighting and fireworks .

