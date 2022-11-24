Ismaning will become Germany’s soccer center at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: MagentaTV will show all matches and supporting program from hybrid World Cup studio – with support from PLAZAMEDIA

The 2022 Fifa World Cup has kicked off in Qatar. Here is how you can watch the Socceroos in action. In a drastic departure from its usual June and July slot on the calendar, the 22nd edition of the showcase tournament kicked off on Monday 21 November. Hosts Qatar lifted the curtain against Ecuador, while Australia’s national football team got their campaign up and running against defending champions France on Wednesday morning. Their next game is against Denmark on Thursday morning, with a kick off time of 2am AEDT.

39 MINUTES AGO