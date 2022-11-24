Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Sunday Feature: Stranded on Third Base?
Lead columnist Kyle Golik breaks down how Michigan has gained the upper hand in the sport's most intense rivalry, and what's next for Ohio State
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm gives early thoughts on Michigan ahead of B1G Championship
Jeff Brohm gave some early thoughts on Michigan as Purdue begins to prepare for the Wolverines in the B1G Championship on Saturday. Brohm had high praise for Michigan’s team as a whole, complimenting both its offense and its defense. “They have the full package — great defense, outstanding talent,...
College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan
What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
FOX Sports
Big Ten power shift: Michigan routs Ohio State in The Game, 45-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Michigan hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach at his alma mater, expectations were set firmly at getting the program to the College Football Playoff and getting back on equal footing in The Game against Ohio State. It took slightly longer than many expected, but the...
A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football trolls Ohio State following dominating win
They came, they saw, they kicked some (butt)! On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan football team walked into the Horseshoe in Columbus with plenty of confidence, and they walked out with big smiles on their face after defeating Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Following the game, Ohio State tweeted out the final score, and, since the Wolverines clearly live in their heads 24/7/365, they had to use a red ‘X’ rather than an “M” in Michigan’s name. Well, the Wolverines were not about to just let that go.
J.J. McCarthy Taunts Ohio State Crowd During Final Minutes of Win
The Wolverines quarterback waved goodbye to the crowd as the clock ran down.
Ohio State burned by big pass interference call from refs
Ohio State got burned by a big pass interference call in the fourth quarter of their rivalry game against Michigan on Saturday. Long before the Wolverines broke the game open with two long Donovan Edwards touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes were playing the Wolverines closely. Michigan was...
FOX Sports
Michigan CFP title odds on move after OSU win; Caleb Williams new Heisman favorite
College Football Playoff odds, Big Ten championship odds, Heisman Trophy odds. Michigan’s blowout upset of Ohio State did a number on all three of those markets Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines put up 21 fourth-quarter points to turn a slim 24-20 edge into a 45-23 steamrolling of the archrival Buckeyes....
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful
Urban Meyer was serenaded with some interesting chants as Ohio State fans are not happy about losing to Michigan for the 2nd year in a row. After the 45-23 upset, the hosts of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were set to reveal their analysis of the game. However, when Urban Meyer began speaking, Buckeye fans in the crowd began chanting “We want Urban.”
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm shares early comments on B1G Championship matchup vs. Michigan
Jeff Brohm’s Purdue team clinched a spot in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan after defeating Indiana Saturday. After finishing 4th in the B1G West in 2021, Brohm’s squad earned their ticket to Indianapolis with a 6-3 B1G record. After the big win over Indiana, Brohm was asked about his upcoming matchup with Michigan and said the following:
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
diehardsport.com
Top Ohio Recruit Commits To Michigan Hours After Wolverines Defeat OSU
Right after Michigan defeated Ohio State in Columbus, the Wolverines plucked four-star DB Cameron Calhoun out of Cincinnati. A one-time Cinci pledge, Calhoun is ranked as the No. 7 player in Ohio for 2023:
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
Urban Meyer offers damning quote about Ohio State after loss
Urban Meyer offered a damning quote about Ohio State after the team’s 45-23 loss to rival Michigan in “The Game” on Saturday. The Buckeyes led 20-17 at halftime, but they got blown out in the second half as Michigan completely ran away with the game late. Both...
Comments / 0