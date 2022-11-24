ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote

During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

College football coach fired on Saturday, CFB world reacts

The Florida Atlantic Owls came into Saturday’s game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers looking to finish the regular season at 6-6, which would be the first non-losing season for FAU since 2019. The Owls ultimately came up short, and a big decision was made after the game regarding head coach Willie Taggart. According to Andrew Read more... The post College football coach fired on Saturday, CFB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction

ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss

Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl

It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
OXFORD, MS
College Football News

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14

What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why is it called THE Ohio State University? Here's the answer

Every year, we get to see Ohio State face off against bitter rival Michigan, which means plenty of trash talk sent back and forth between the football teams’ fans. Some of it might include jokes about THE Ohio State University (which also comes up when NFL players say that in their Sunday Night Football intros). And if you’re here, maybe you’re wondering how the THE came to be at the front of Ohio State’s name. After all, it’s not called THE University of Michigan or THE Harvard University or anything like that.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Playoff Contender Loses To Unranked Team

After taking down No. 5 Tennessee last week, the unranked Gamecocks once again took down a College Football Playoff contender on Saturday. South Carolina beat the Clemson Tigers 31-30, on the road nonetheless. As Shane Beamer's squad captures back-to-back signature victories to end the year. Fans couldn't believe SC was...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

Ohio State fans aren't happy with Ryan Day's performance in "The Game." In a closely-contested matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes head coach elected to punt on a couple 4th-and-short scenarios and made a few other questionable play-call decisions. Buckeye fans hold their coaching staff to an incredibly-high standard...
COLUMBUS, OH

