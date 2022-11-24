Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote
During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
Desmond Howard says if Michigan wins OSU 'may go over there to FOX and snatch Urban Meyer'
Former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard feels Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has a lot on the line against the Wolverines. Despite Day's success since taking over the football program in 2019, Howard, on ESPN's "College GameDay," said that if the Buckeyes fall short at home against Michigan, fans will "go against you."
College football coach fired on Saturday, CFB world reacts
The Florida Atlantic Owls came into Saturday’s game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers looking to finish the regular season at 6-6, which would be the first non-losing season for FAU since 2019. The Owls ultimately came up short, and a big decision was made after the game regarding head coach Willie Taggart. According to Andrew Read more... The post College football coach fired on Saturday, CFB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Defeat of Ohio State earns Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh a $500,000 and the opportunity for more
Beating Ohio State for the second consecutive time didn't just win the Big Ten East for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. It also earned him a major bonus
ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction
ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
LSU defensive line commit flips to another SEC school
LSU has an elite recruiting class to be thankful for in 2023, but it lost a four-star recruit to the Auburn Tigers on Friday morning. Darron Reed is a defensive lineman from Columbus, Georgia, where he plays for Carver-Columbus high school. Reed committed to Brian Kelly and LSU back on July 4.
Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss
Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
Kirk Herbstreit has surprising ranking for Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit had a surprising ranking for Ohio State following Saturday’s loss to Michigan. Herbstreit was on the call for the USC-Notre Dame game on ABC Saturday. After USC won 38-27, Herbstreit unveiled his top six teams. Here is how Herbstreit had the teams ranked:. 1. Georgia. 2. Michigan.
What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl
It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
College Football News
Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14
What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Football World Debating Pass Interference Call During Michigan-Ohio State Game
The Michigan Wolverines have just extended their lead over Ohio State to 11 points following a J.J. McCarthy touchdown run with 13:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. But a debatable pass interference call was the setup for that play. On third-and-goal, McCarthy threw towards a receiver in the endzone but...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Why is it called THE Ohio State University? Here's the answer
Every year, we get to see Ohio State face off against bitter rival Michigan, which means plenty of trash talk sent back and forth between the football teams’ fans. Some of it might include jokes about THE Ohio State University (which also comes up when NFL players say that in their Sunday Night Football intros). And if you’re here, maybe you’re wondering how the THE came to be at the front of Ohio State’s name. After all, it’s not called THE University of Michigan or THE Harvard University or anything like that.
College Football Playoff Contender Loses To Unranked Team
After taking down No. 5 Tennessee last week, the unranked Gamecocks once again took down a College Football Playoff contender on Saturday. South Carolina beat the Clemson Tigers 31-30, on the road nonetheless. As Shane Beamer's squad captures back-to-back signature victories to end the year. Fans couldn't believe SC was...
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now
Ohio State fans aren't happy with Ryan Day's performance in "The Game." In a closely-contested matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes head coach elected to punt on a couple 4th-and-short scenarios and made a few other questionable play-call decisions. Buckeye fans hold their coaching staff to an incredibly-high standard...
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Ohio State vs. Michigan football showdown has a way of exposing hidden flaws
The Ohio State-Michigan game has a way of turning can't-misses into can't-believe-that-just happened. As often happens, one team will get exposed.
Comments / 0