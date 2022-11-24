Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 27, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Holiday event planned at Animal Protectors. Animal Protectors of Allegheny...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Victorian house tour, community Christmas celebrations, choral concert
• New Alexandria Center for Active Adults has bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays at the center, 207 W. Main St. Cost: $16, includes 16 bingo sheets. Specials available. Details: 724-668-7005. • Norwin Historical Society will sponsor a Homes for the Holidays House Tour, from 3:30 to 8 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Meals On Wheels rings in season with Bridgeville fundraiser
’Twas the month before Christmas, and Santa had a good beard going. Dressed in his red-and-white suit and matching cap in mid-November, Al Welle said that he usually just sports a white goatee. But when he was asked to portray St. Nick, he promptly started to grow the rest of the requisite whiskers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shabbat morning services, Light Up Night events and more at Sewickley area churches, places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. First Friday Family Services, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Levin 1 Religious School students will lead. Oneg to follow. Religious school classroom day (in-person only), 9 a.m. Dec. 4. Kabbalat Shabbat Services (via Zoom), 7 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl
Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara
—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens two years after sustaining damage in tornado
Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27
Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Small Business Saturday national movement gains momentum across region
On the Saturday after Black Friday across America, shopping small can lead to big gains for businesses and customers alike. Small Business Saturday is an annual post-holiday shopping day celebrated nationwide that encourages shoppers to buy from small, local community businesses. Created by American Express in 2010 during a nationwide...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New business brewing in Blawnox
A new java spot is coming to Blawnox. Black Canary Coffeehouse, located in Springdale, is expanding with a second location at 276 Freeport Road. The flagship coffee and ice cream shop opened in 2021 in Springdale and is located at 636 Pittsburgh St. Co-owners Julie Kahlbaugh and Rodney Burrell said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from Fox Chapel Area schools
Hartwood Elementary School fourth-grader Charlene “Cici” Xu was recently won the Allegheny County Sumdog contest, which is an online math quiz students take on their own time. Cici took the online test in November and answered 991 out of 1,000 questions correctly, more than any other participating student in the county.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police seek wrong-way driver who struck pedestrian, vehicle in Squirrel Hill
State police have issued a warrant for a Homestead man they say drove the wrong way up a Parkway East ramp Friday morning, hitting both a vehicle and pedestrian before fleeing on foot. Police said troopers were monitoring traffic at the Forward Avenue on-ramp to I-376 around 9:40 a.m. Friday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Car overturns on Route 380 in Murrysville
Police, firefighters and medics responded to an overturned car crash on the westbound side of Route 380, near 380 Auction Discount Warehouse in Murrysville on Sunday. There were no serious injuries, according to Murrysville Medic One officials. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police investigate overnight shooting in Sheraden
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. Police were called to a hospital around 2:40 a.m., after receiving a report that an adult male had arrived with gunshot wounds to the leg. The man was in stable condition but, police said, he was not cooperative in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Can't fix stupid
What happened on Nov. 8 makes me ashamed to be from Pennsylvania. Our state is the laughingstock of the country. Only fools would vote for more inflation, more crime, unsecure borders, sanctuary cities, drugs, critical race theory, racism and socialism. We now have to suffer because of the uneducated voters who made this happen, and those who would vote for a person just because of the color of their skin. But as the saying goes, “you can’t fix stupid.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Joe's takes home Sportsmanship Award from WPIAL summit
St. Joseph High School’s student-athletes show character on the court and field. The group recently named the private Harrison high school as winner of the Sportsmanship Award at its 13th annual summit, hosted at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. “I felt privileged...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball preseason breakdown
Fox Chapel and North Hills, last year’s WPIAL finalists in Class 6A, moved into Class 5A in PIAA realignment in the offseason. But they’re not big-school bullies swooping in to steal the lunch money of smaller schools. Far from it. With one notable exception (see: Preseason Player of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Guido: After memorable season, time to hand out annual football awards
With the unusually quick convergence of the fall sports season with the winter sports, our sports department has been as busy as the guy who runs the fake snowmaking machine for Hallmark Christmas movies. Completion of the football playoffs with basketball and wrestling seasons being moved up a week is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A final by the numbers: Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14
SV: Cruce Brookins 56 run (run failed) BF: Trey Singleton 20 pass from Jaren Brickner (Da’ Sean Anderson pass from Brickner) SV: Brookins 53 run (A.J. Karstetter kick) SV: Donald Barksdale 53 interception return (Karstetter kick) BF: Da’ talian Beauford 2 run (run failed) SV: Brookins 5 run...
