What happened on Nov. 8 makes me ashamed to be from Pennsylvania. Our state is the laughingstock of the country. Only fools would vote for more inflation, more crime, unsecure borders, sanctuary cities, drugs, critical race theory, racism and socialism. We now have to suffer because of the uneducated voters who made this happen, and those who would vote for a person just because of the color of their skin. But as the saying goes, “you can’t fix stupid.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO