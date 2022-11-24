ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get 2-for-1 tickets for Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more with Ticketmaster UK's Black Friday sale

By Scott Munro
 3 days ago

Black Friday week is in full swing and while there are big savings to be found on tech, Ticketmaster UK have decided to get in on the action by launching their very own Black Friday sale.

Right now they have 2-for-1 ticket deals on a range of upcoming concerts - but there are two events that caught our eye: You can buy 2-for-1 tickets for Alter Bridge’s concerts in Birmingham, London, Nottingham, Manchester and Glasgow and tickets for Black Stone Cherry’s gigs with The Darkness in Birmingham, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Glasgow are also available with a 2-for-1 offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQEVR_0jMLsROO00

Ticketmaster UK: 2-for-1 tickets and other discounts
Ticketmaster UK are offering 2-for-1 tickets on a variety of gigs including Alter Bridge and Black Stone Cherry. There's also a bunch of ticket discounts including 50% off two upcoming Status Quo shows. View Deal

Aside from a bunch of 2-for-1 tickets offers on Ticketmaster to celebrate Black Friday, covering everything from classical concerts to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, there’s also a neat 50% off offer on tickets for Status Quo’s upcoming shows in Brighton and London .

Ticketmaster have also rolled out the red carpet for a number of theatrical productions too which would make a great gift for a family member.

And don’t forget, we’re keeping tabs on the best Black Friday concert ticket deals to help you find a great bargain throughout the big sales weekend.

