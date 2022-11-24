Read full article on original website
Local shoppers show up early for Black Friday deals
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Black Friday, and some shoppers tried to beat the rush and cash in on the big deals early. Some stores like Best Buy and Kohl’s, opened at 5 a.m., but most opened their doors at 6 a.m. Hundreds of people were out at...
Local small businesses see high numbers on Black Friday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shoppers weren’t just going to big-name franchise stores. Customers were flooding locally owned businesses in North Augusta and Columbia County. We talked to a few businesses hoping to get in on the shopping frenzy the holidays are known for without having to wait until Small Business Saturday.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway to return
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The James Brown Family Foundation says its ready to serve CSRA children again this holiday season. "The Christmas Holiday Toy Drive was another favorite event of our father. The joy on the faces of the children as he handed them their toys was truly a thrill. We now raise enough funds and toy donations to give away multiple gifts to each child!" said the Foundation.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Georgia
If you've been looking for additional ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
Main Street Players prepare for opening night of their holiday comedy
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Main Street Players are preparing for the opening night of their holiday comedy, ‘Christmas Belles.’. It opens on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. with a catered pre-curtain reception at the Joanne T. Rainsford Discovery Center in Edgefield. ‘Creative Catering’ by Doug Landreth will serve a...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread light to moderate rain and a few embedded rumbles of thunder will continue until around noon Sunday, then sunshine will return for the majority of Sunday afternoon. Windy and unseasonably warm conditions can be expected as well with wind gusts around 30 mph and highs in the middle 70s. Seasonably cool weather returns Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday, then an arctic cold front arrives Wednesday with another good chance of rain and a shot of chilly air Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions with highs well into the 60s will take us through next weekend.
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Go a little overboard during Thanksgiving?. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is making it easier to get outside and walk off the extra calories. Admission to all state parks will be free on Friday. In addition to park entries, tours at three...
Local business owner gives back with community dinner
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Atomic City Café in New Ellenton held a Thanksgiving feast that went on all evening. We were there for the food and fellowship. The Owner Daphne Simpkins says growing up, she didn’t have much, but watching her family continue to give to others inspired her at a young age.
No need to be alone: Here are some free Thanksgiving dinners
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re alone for Thanksgiving or can’t afford the fixings for a meal, there are some options. Here’s a look at some community meals taking place:. Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick St, Augusta, 11 a.m. to noon: Whether alone or with your...
Single mom needs a miracle for the holidays after mobile home fire
BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - There is still time for you to make a difference for a family in need this holiday season. The Palmetto Project’s Families Helping Families initiative is underway, and while some families hope to receive a few items, others need a miracle. Nina Hendricks, a single...
S.C. plant caught fire, causing severe damage on Thanksgiving
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving, destroying multiple parts of the facility in Saluda County. According to Luke Downing, Saluda County Fire Service Coordinator, the fire was called in around 2 p.m., on Thursday, located at 271 Valpro Road. Valley Proteins, LLC provides services...
15 Free Things to Do in Augusta, GA
Augusta is a city in Richmond County, Georgia, near the South Carolina border. Augusta is the state capital and the second-largest city in Georgia. In 1736, General James Oglethorpe founded the city. Augusta is the state capital and the second-largest city in Georgia. You can reach Augusta from Atlanta by...
Local ministry feeds Graniteville community on Thanksgiving
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One small town in South Carolina is continuing its Thanksgiving staple. Working for Christ Ministries makes it their mission to feed their community. It’s a staple in the Graniteville community. Drawing long lines, allowing those to get a free meal. Bobby Scott, Roy Fields, and...
Closure extended for recreational area at Clarks Hill Lake
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure dates at West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake for repaving through Jan. 1. Lake Springs and Clarks Hill recreation areas are nearby alternatives for day use activities during the closure. Also, paving activities...
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews diverted traffic on I-20 eastbound near the state line due to two separate accidents on Thanksgiving. Richmond County dispatchers say the first accident happened at mile marker 201. The second occurred at mile marker 200. Both accidents were called in around 4 p.m....
Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart
Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck just before 1 p.m. Wednesday brought traffic to a standstill on westbound Interstate 20 near Belair Road. It couldn’t have happened as a worse time, on what’s traditionally the busiest travel day of the year. ON THE ROAD:. After the crash, a...
Fort Gordon soldiers celebrating during Thanksgiving holidays
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The soldiers on Fort Gordon celebrated Thanksgiving with a special guest. Major General Paul Stanton, Commanding General at Fort Gordon and the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, can be seen visiting with the soldiers on post as they celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday. Soldiers enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, a […]
Man Sought in Local Home Invasion
Richmond County authorities need help finding a man who is wanted in connection with a home invasion earlier this month in Augusta. Twenty-nine-year-old John Trevor Jackson has been named a suspect in the home invasion that occurred November 15 at the High Point Crossing Apartments in the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road. Jackson is black, 5’2″ and 150 pounds. He goes by the nicknames “Boo” or “Boo Man.” Investigators say Jackson is known to frequent the Augusta and Beech Island areas.
