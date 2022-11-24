Read full article on original website
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting
AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16 year old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
FOX43.com
17-year-old dead after Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a shooting in Harrisburg left a 17-year-old dead on Saturday evening. On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for shots fired. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy who had already succumbed to...
WGAL
Teen dies in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating the shooting death of a teen at North 3rd and Kelker streets Saturday. Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. Police say the 17-year-old victim died at the scene. Anyone with information on this shooting...
Investigation continues into Harrisburg shooting that kills 17-year-old
The victim of Saturday’s fatal shooting in Harrisburg was 17 years old, according to police, with residents in the vicinity of the shooting reporting that police have requested their home security footage. The male victim, whose name has not yet been released, was killed near the intersection of Third...
Overnight fire, explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
abc27.com
Alleged axe-wielding man charged with burglary in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Leola man has been charged with a criminal attempt to commit burglary after an incident allegedly took place on Oct. 29, 2022, in Lancaster County. According to the Ephrata Police Department, 30-year-old Keron Shockley was allegedly wielding an axe as he attempted to gain entry into an apartment in the first block of Washington Avenue in Ephrata. He allegedly began to break out windows and the door with the axe.
abc27.com
New information released in fatal Lancaster County pedestrian accident
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – New details have been released after a pedestrian was killed in West Earl Township on Saturday. According to West Earl Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South 7th street around 5:16 p.m. Police say one vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the accident that resulted in the death of an Akron Borough resident.
Fire police shut down Main Street
Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
abc27.com
York County man charged with strangulation, assault
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged after allegedly strangling a woman multiple times. According to Carroll Township Police, on November 25 a woman reported being thrown onto a bed and strangled by a man who put both his hands around her neck to the point where she could not breathe.
local21news.com
Structure fire turns into explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked overnight to put out the flames of a structure, before the building eventually exploded. According to Strinestown Community Fire, the initial fire happened last night at around 7:11 p.m. in North Codorus Township. After arriving on scene and putting out the fire,...
Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night
Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
WGAL
Arrest made in York County home invasion
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police were called to an apartment in the first block of Bridlewood Way on Saturday for a reported home invasion. According to investigators, a male suspect entered the apartment around 7 a.m. and assaulted a female victim. The suspect was taken into custody...
pahomepage.com
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. York County fire, explosion causes extra response …. York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township. Holiday craft fair held in...
abc27.com
Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
local21news.com
Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
abc27.com
Missing person reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
Comments / 2