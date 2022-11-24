Read full article on original website
Mercedes will unlock your $100,000 electric car's full power — for an extra $1,200 per year
The pricy add-on boosts power output and helps cars hit 60 mph up to a full second quicker, and is part of a growing trend among automakers.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
CNBC
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Meet 8 new cars from the LA Auto Show, where the electric future is rolling out to the public
The show featured not only a slew of EVs but the presence of companies that will keep all these new cars juiced up.
Top Speed
A Ford Maverick-Rivalling Compact EV Pick-Up Truck For Under $25,000?
Compact pick-up trucks are slowly making a comeback and models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, both of which are sold in the U.S., are great offerings in this newly revived segment. But if you thought Hyundai was the most unexpected place a compact truck would come from, you’ve got another model coming. Geely, which currently owns Volvo, is one of the fastest-growing Chinese carmakers and the brand's philosophy of affordability and mass production seems to be paying off. Geely recently unveiled the first compact EV pick-up truck. Dubbed the Geely Radar RD6, its goal is to become a worthy EV alternative in the compact pick-up truck market. Australian tech channel, The Electric Viking, went in-depth about this new product, and here’s why you should care.
todaysemobility.com
BorgWarner supply electric motors for e-axles of European commercial vehicle OEM
BorgWarner's HVH250 electric motor has been selected to power a European customer's e-axle for light-duty commercial trucks. This e-axle is designed to equip new electric light commercial trucks ranging up to 7.5 tons as well as conversions of existing internal combustion engine powered fleets of city center delivery vehicles. Production is expected to begin early 2023.
fordauthority.com
All-Electric Everrati GT40 Passes Powertrain Safety Testing
Back in 2019, British entrepreneur Justin Lunny and long-term automotive specialist Nick Williams founded Everrati, a company that’s focused on converting iconic, vintage vehicles to all-electric power and selling them to customers. With a few builds under its belt – mostly of the Porsche 911 persuasion – Everrati is now turning its attention to the Land Rover Series IIA and the Ford GT40, or more specifically, the recreations of that iconic model from Superformance. Now, the all-electric Everrati GT40 has cleared an important hurdle on its way to viability and production – passing powertrain safety testing with flying colors.
kitco.com
Toyota launches second hybrid vehicle in India amid green car push
NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Friday launched its second hybrid car in India, a seven-seat people-carrier, as part of a broader strategy to double-down on the sale of electrified vehicles in emerging markets. The Innova HyCross, a hybrid version of the popular multi-purpose vehicle that...
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
insideevs.com
Peugeot Inception Concept Will Give A Glimpse At Brand’s Future Bespoke EVs
European automakers these days are all making plans to prepare for when they will eventually (have to) go electric by the middle of the next decade. Most are now in the process of coming up with bespoke electric vehicles and platforms, as well as strategies to ensure their continued existence.
notebookcheck.net
First all-season electric car tire Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV crafted with range-increasing resistance
After improved Tesla suspension parts, aftermarket companies are now coming with dedicated electric vehicle tires designed specifically for their higher torque and weight specifications. Billed as the first European all-season tire made for electric cars from the ground up, the Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV offers much lower rolling resistance thanks to an exclusive "optimized blend of fourth-generation polymers and 'smart' silica in the tread."
brytfmonline.com
Hydrogen electric car: 2,000 km autonomy
VW is one of the largest auto manufacturers on the planet, and as such, it can never put all of its eggs in one basket. However, despite the big bet on electric motors and large batteries, Volkswagen is also studying other ways to conquer the car market in the future.
Electric Cars Are Perfect For 3-Speed Transmissions Says ZF
This past week at the Electric Mobility Summit 2022 in New Delhi, a representative of the ZF Group made the point that a three-speed transmission could be a good fit for electric vehicles in the future. If you don't know, ZF is a research and manufacturing powerhouse in the automotive,...
Road & Track
The Toyota Mega Cruiser Is Japan's Greatest Off-Road Machine
The circumstances surrounding Japanese automotive manufacturing in the Nineties and the crop of unique, wonderfully overengineered, technically advanced vehicles born during this period are legendary. Supras, Skylines, Wankel RX-7s, and the original NSX elicit just as strong emotions today as they did when their images first hit PlayStation discs. From the attainable fun of the NA Miata and Integra Type R to the Lexus LS400 that emerged to take on “the world’s best car” at half the price, seemingly every niche of the car industry was headlined by something interesting and Japanese.
New Subaru EyeSight Driver Assistance Goes AI-Based
Discover more about advanced driver-assistance systems, Subaru EyeSight, and the advantages of a platform based on artificial intelligence. The post New Subaru EyeSight Driver Assistance Goes AI-Based appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BBC
Jaguar Land Rover cuts output at UK factories due to chip shortage
Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is reducing output at its factories in Solihull and Halewood until the spring, due to ongoing problems obtaining enough computer chips for new vehicles. The action is expected to affect the output of models such as the Jaguar F-Pace and Land Rover Discovery Sport. The...
BBC
Rolls-Royce tests a jet engine running on hydrogen
In a windswept corner of a military site on Salisbury Plain a small aircraft jet engine is undergoing tests that could one day lead to huge changes within the aviation industry. The engine itself is almost completely conventional. It is a Rolls-Royce AE-2100A gas turbine, a design used widely on...
