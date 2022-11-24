Compact pick-up trucks are slowly making a comeback and models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, both of which are sold in the U.S., are great offerings in this newly revived segment. But if you thought Hyundai was the most unexpected place a compact truck would come from, you’ve got another model coming. Geely, which currently owns Volvo, is one of the fastest-growing Chinese carmakers and the brand's philosophy of affordability and mass production seems to be paying off. Geely recently unveiled the first compact EV pick-up truck. Dubbed the Geely Radar RD6, its goal is to become a worthy EV alternative in the compact pick-up truck market. Australian tech channel, The Electric Viking, went in-depth about this new product, and here’s why you should care.

2 DAYS AGO