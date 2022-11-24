ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Starkville Daily News

Holiday Bazaar at the Mill at MSU opens to public November 30th

Every year since 1972, Starkville has hosted a Holiday Bazaar, a market where citizens can shop for handmade products before the holidays. This year is no exception, with the Holiday Bazaar returning to Starkville on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, at the Mill at MSU. Starting at 10:00 a.m., Starkville residents will be able to stroll through the vendors’ booths and shop the 50th annual Holiday Bazaar.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

What's next for Mississippi State?

Fresh off a win over rival Ole Miss in the 2022 Battle for the Golden Egg, Mississippi State is preparing for a bowl and working to finalize their commitment list for the December signing period. The Bulldogs' most recent commitment came from Tuscaloosa, Alabama standout offensive lineman Jayden Hobson. State now holds the verbal pledges of four offensive linemen in the class. In-state standouts Zay Alexander (Tupelo) and Malik Ellis (Laurel) join Tennessee private schooler Joe Crocker along with Hobson.
STARKVILLE, MS
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants

It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Bulldog fans celebrate their teams game win with new merch

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Yesterday was Thanksgiving, but for many across Mississippi there was something else on the menu besides Turkey and Dressing – A big, golden Egg. This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl played out in Oxford, but with the Bulldogs topping the Rebels, it’s Starkville saw an increase in sales of postgame merchandise.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Lady Chargers learn lesson with tournament loss

COLUMBUS – On the first day of the Roosevelt Bridges Thanksgiving Classic at West Lowndes High School, the Lady Chargers were given a tough task against the Noxubee County Lady Tigers. Choctaw County faced an experienced Noxubee County squad that returned all of its starters and dropped a 60-28...
COLUMBUS, MS
The Spun

What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl

It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
OXFORD, MS
Starkville Daily News

Partnership hosts Black Friday Bonanza

Today, November 25, stores across the nation will be packed with Black Friday shoppers all searching for the best deals before the holiday season. But in Starkville, the Greater Starkville Development Partnership is hoping to encourage citizens to shop local through their Black Friday Bonanza. “Black Friday Bonanza is Starkville’s...
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs end regular season with volleyball win

One of the highlights of Saturday’s Southeastern Conference volleyball match for the Mississippi State Bulldogs against the Missouri Tigers came in the second set when seldom-used senior Burgundy Walters took the court and scored a point which helped a 25-14 victory. It was that kind of day for Walters...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Clay County suspect captured in Alabama

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Dubious

Dubious is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Nov. 25, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

M-DOT Plans Traffic Study On Highway 25 Intersection

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - A recent school bus wreck in Oktibbeha County prompted a traffic study evaluating the Highway 25 and Longview Road intersection. On Nov. 1, a school bus in the Starkville-Oktibbeha school district fell on its side, next to a damaged black sedan. The students on the bus...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
LEE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy