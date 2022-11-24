ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos board looking into incorporation, creating a new city

The Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors plans to discuss turning the bedroom community into a city, and the processes required to move forward, according to its Dec. 1 board meeting agenda. The Committee to Incorporate Los Osos, which was formed by former director Jon-Erik Storm and resident...
LOS OSOS, CA
kcbx.org

"It might take years": Shell Beach staircase to be removed and replaced

A few miles north of the popular tourist destination, Pismo Beach, lies a small cove hidden among towering bluffs. It's called Shell Beach, and it's beloved by locals and visitors alike — but it’s been inaccessible for more than a year now. Its only staircase is actively crumbling, meaning it won’t be open to the public anytime soon.
PISMO BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief

A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
SANTA MARIA, CA
esterobaynews.com

County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake

San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo

Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
AOL Corp

Farmhouse sells for $1.5 million in Santa Maria

A spacious house built in 1997 located in the 5600 block of Oakhill Drive in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 3,063-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 14, 2022. The $1,475,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three baths. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
New Times

SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter

Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Cristoval Victorial

Solvang, CA A City Worth Visiting

Is today feeling like grabbing a globe, spinning it and placing your finger on a random location ? Well your in luck, Solvang, CA is one city worth visiting, here's why. A small town of roughly 6,050 residents founded in 1911 has grown in fame for its Danish-style architecture, its pastries and for its many wineries and yearly festivities. As soon as you place your feet in the town, you will feel the laid back relaxing atmosphere.
SOLVANG, CA

