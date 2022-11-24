Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SLO County weather: strong winds, light rain ahead
Strong winds to clear by Thursday, larger storm expected on Dec. 4.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
signalscv.com
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos board looking into incorporation, creating a new city
The Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors plans to discuss turning the bedroom community into a city, and the processes required to move forward, according to its Dec. 1 board meeting agenda. The Committee to Incorporate Los Osos, which was formed by former director Jon-Erik Storm and resident...
Lamborghini driver busted going 152 mph on California highway, CHP says
"154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit."
The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village
The first mobile and non-profit "Route One Farmers Market" launches its food services today at the Vandenberg Village. The post The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
Mountain lion sightings continue to worry San Luis Obispo residents
A local San Luis Obispo community member comes face to face with a mountain lion in her own backyard.
SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip
As the fire engulfed the Atascadero man, his daughter “literally tackled him” to try to extinguish the flames, a family friend said.
syvnews.com
Sunday’s Hwy 154 crash at Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos just latest in long string
A crash that injured four people Sunday evening on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos is just the latest in a long strong at the intersection, one of four between highways 246 and 101 that are targeted for safety improvements. The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. when...
kcbx.org
"It might take years": Shell Beach staircase to be removed and replaced
A few miles north of the popular tourist destination, Pismo Beach, lies a small cove hidden among towering bluffs. It's called Shell Beach, and it's beloved by locals and visitors alike — but it’s been inaccessible for more than a year now. Its only staircase is actively crumbling, meaning it won’t be open to the public anytime soon.
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief
A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
Orcutt library to be temporarily closed starting Monday
The Orcutt branch of the Santa Maria Public Library will be closed Monday, November 28 through Wednesday, November 30 for building maintenance.
AOL Corp
SLO County motorcyclist transported to hospital by helicopter after crash
A helicopter transported an Arroyo Grande man to the hospital Friday morning after he crashed his motorcycle in rural Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol. The unnamed man was riding his motorcycle on a dirt portion of Huasna Townsite Road at about 10 a.m. Friday when he struck...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
esterobaynews.com
County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake
San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo
Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
AOL Corp
Farmhouse sells for $1.5 million in Santa Maria
A spacious house built in 1997 located in the 5600 block of Oakhill Drive in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 3,063-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 14, 2022. The $1,475,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three baths. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
New Times
SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter
Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
Solvang, CA A City Worth Visiting
Is today feeling like grabbing a globe, spinning it and placing your finger on a random location ? Well your in luck, Solvang, CA is one city worth visiting, here's why. A small town of roughly 6,050 residents founded in 1911 has grown in fame for its Danish-style architecture, its pastries and for its many wineries and yearly festivities. As soon as you place your feet in the town, you will feel the laid back relaxing atmosphere.
Comments / 1