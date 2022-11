Buy Now Weini Kelati breaks the tape winning the woman's race at the Manchester Road Race, Thursday, November 25, 2021, on Main Street in Manchester. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

Weini Kelati entered her first Manchester Road Race last year as a relative unknown.

Over the next 22:55, she turned herself into a superstar to the Manchester crowd by winning the women’s championship and breaking the course record by 1:02.

When she steps onto the start line at the 86th Manchester Road Race Thanksgiving Day, all eyes will be on her.