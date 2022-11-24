Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving dayEdy ZooNewnan, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20
Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
The Citizen Online
Event offers free physical therapy assessments for first responders, food, gifts
Join us for our First “Give Back Tuesday” event where we will be supporting our first responders!. We’ll be hosting it at The Connection Church in Jonesboro on Tuesday, November 29th beginning at 8 a.m. There will be breakfast served, physical therapy assessments, giveaways, and more. We’d...
Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets
With Christmas figuratively around the corner, now is the time to check your list twice and shop for a variety of handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, pottery, metalwork and more from local merchants at special markets throughout metro Atlanta. Hyperlocal events like Christmas art and creative markets are integral to community retailers during the holiday season, […] The post Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The Citizen Online
Fayette Chamber’s Martin graduates from Academy of Economic Development
Among the dozen recent graduates of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development is Colin Martin, president and CEO of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Fayetteville. The graduates are community and economic development professionals, elected officials, public servants, business leaders, educators, and engaged citizens from across Georgia. Created in...
The Citizen Online
Crane brings hometown perspective to City Council
I’m writing to express my support for Dr. Phil Crane in the Council Post 3 runoff election. I’ve closely watched or campaigned for candidates in several of the past election cycles, and I appreciate that there are residents of Peachtree City who want to run for local office, but I’m surprised by those who chose to run but don’t really have a grasp of what is going on in the city.
secretatlanta.co
This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays
If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
secretatlanta.co
This Festive Alpharetta Eatery Goes ‘Pretty In Pink’ For The Holidays
If your favorite color is pink and you’ve got a soft spot for the holidays, then we may have found the perfect restaurant for you to check out over the next few weeks. The Cape Restaurant & Beach Bar has ditched the coast for a holiday candyland, that’s a real sweet treat for the eyes.
secretatlanta.co
Atlantic Station’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Is Back And Brighter Than Ever!
Atlantic Station annual becomes THE place to be over the holiday season, and that’s definitely solidified by its drive thru holiday lights extravaganza. Along with their dazzling ice-skating rink and other festive offerings, this special light show has become a holiday tradition in the ATL. Atlanta Holiday Lights features...
Ready to shop for the holidays? 3 of the best Christmas markets can be found in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — For those looking for a Christmas adventure, the Georgia Christmas markets are the place to go. Inspired by European tradition, Christmas markets have begun to have their roots in the United States. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Trips to...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land
A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
Albany Herald
Repeat: Atlanta chalk artist takes top ChalkFest prize again
ALBANY ─ Atlanta chalk artist Jessie Queen also has emerged as the queen of the Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest. Queen’s work was recognized as Best of Show in the professional category during the weekend ChalkFest gathering, an award she also won at the 2021 festival. Taking...
northgwinnettvoice.com
History: Canneries provide evidence of local agricultural community in Sugar Hill
It is hard to imagine today, but the economy of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County in the late 1800s and early 1900s was dominated by agriculture. Our agricultural past as a community is most evident in the lack of old growth trees in the area. Secondary growth forested areas, even along the Chattahoochee River, are prevalent because of the clear-cutting associated with past farming activity. There is even evidence of terracing on National Park Service property just below Buford Dam and behind the Sugar Hill Golf Course. The Sugar Hill of yesterday is a lot different from the Sugar Hill of today.
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
2 arrested in shoe robberies at Cobb library
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at at a Cobb County...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Brandon Avery Macko, 24, of Monroe
Brandon Avery Macko, age 24 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bold Springs Church with Theron Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
