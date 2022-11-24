ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20

Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets

With Christmas figuratively around the corner, now is the time to check your list twice and shop for a variety of handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, pottery, metalwork and more from local merchants at special markets throughout metro Atlanta. Hyperlocal events like Christmas art and creative markets are integral to community retailers during the holiday season, […] The post Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette Chamber’s Martin graduates from Academy of Economic Development

Among the dozen recent graduates of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development is Colin Martin, president and CEO of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Fayetteville. The graduates are community and economic development professionals, elected officials, public servants, business leaders, educators, and engaged citizens from across Georgia. Created in...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Crane brings hometown perspective to City Council

I’m writing to express my support for Dr. Phil Crane in the Council Post 3 runoff election. I’ve closely watched or campaigned for candidates in several of the past election cycles, and I appreciate that there are residents of Peachtree City who want to run for local office, but I’m surprised by those who chose to run but don’t really have a grasp of what is going on in the city.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays

If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
ALPHARETTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlantic Station’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Is Back And Brighter Than Ever!

Atlantic Station annual becomes THE place to be over the holiday season, and that’s definitely solidified by its drive thru holiday lights extravaganza. Along with their dazzling ice-skating rink and other festive offerings, this special light show has become a holiday tradition in the ATL. Atlanta Holiday Lights features...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land

A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Repeat: Atlanta chalk artist takes top ChalkFest prize again

ALBANY ─ Atlanta chalk artist Jessie Queen also has emerged as the queen of the Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest. Queen’s work was recognized as Best of Show in the professional category during the weekend ChalkFest gathering, an award she also won at the 2021 festival. Taking...
ALBANY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

History: Canneries provide evidence of local agricultural community in Sugar Hill

It is hard to imagine today, but the economy of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County in the late 1800s and early 1900s was dominated by agriculture. Our agricultural past as a community is most evident in the lack of old growth trees in the area. Secondary growth forested areas, even along the Chattahoochee River, are prevalent because of the clear-cutting associated with past farming activity. There is even evidence of terracing on National Park Service property just below Buford Dam and behind the Sugar Hill Golf Course. The Sugar Hill of yesterday is a lot different from the Sugar Hill of today.
SUGAR HILL, GA
atlantafi.com

Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
KENNESAW, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Brandon Avery Macko, 24, of Monroe

Brandon Avery Macko, age 24 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bold Springs Church with Theron Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
MONROE, GA

