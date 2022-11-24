ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

College football rankings: Projecting 2022 Playoff picture and where Ohio State, Alabama fit

Neither Alabama nor Ohio State participates in the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2011. That doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide or Buckeyes won’t be a part of the final conversation. South Carolina opened that door just a bit with a 31-30 victory against Clemson, which effectively knocked those Tigers out of the playoff hunt for the second straight season. Texas A&M upset LSU 38-23 ahead of the SEC championship, which effectively knocked out those Tigers even if they beat Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

College football rankings: What Clemson's loss to South Carolina means for Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, and more

First the Volunteers. Now the Tigers. South Carolina has become the scariest team for outside playoff hopefuls to have to face. With Saturday's 31-30 win for the Gamecocks over Clemson, it has cast a stone into the CFP pond that is going to have ripples heading into championship weekend. It brought Clemson down to 10-2 on the year with losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina, and it opened the door for some other backend hopefuls to at least have some hope going into their conference championships.
CLEMSON, SC
Sporting News

Browns field vandalism, explained: Why Cleveland is playing on damaged turf at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns on Sunday will be forced to play on a damaged playing surface as they host the visiting Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. A fan reportedly broke into the stadium on Monday and vandalized the field by performing donuts with a stolen vehicle, leaving several skid marks on the grass as a result. A police report regarding the incident — via Cleveland's Fox8.com — claimed that the stadium's security manager reported a break-in at 11:45 p.m. local time.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

Alabama's Nick Saban jokes about scratched face after Iron Bowl win over Auburn: 'You oughta see the other guy'

Alabama's Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Saturday didn't come without a cost: Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban suffered a facial wound. Saban suffered a scratch on his left cheek that bled throughout the second quarter and second half of the Crimson Tide's 49-27 triumph. CBS reporter Jenny Dell said that Saban suffered the scratch after being hit in the face by a player's shoulder pads:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'

It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

What channel is USC vs. Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 rivalry game

There's more on the line in USC and Notre Dame's rivalry game in 2022 than just the Jeweled Shillelagh. The Trojans still can win the Pac-12 championship with just one loss this year, meaning they are still alive in the College Football Playoff race. That's especially true after then-No. 5 Tennessee suffered a shocking 63-38 loss to South Carolina, moving Lincoln Riley and Co. up to No. 6 and within striking distance of the CFP with just two weeks remaining before the final rankings are unveiled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Jaguars mascot wears Speedo vs. Ravens, prompting strong NFL Twitter reaction: 'The most Florida thing you've ever seen'

The Jaguars are pulling out all the stops to try to beat the Ravens in Week 12. That includes putting a rather... interesting outfit on their mascot, Jaxson de Ville. NFL fans first noticed de Ville's strange attire during a Justin Tucker field goal attempt early in the game. He stood by the goalposts and appeared to be wearing minimal clothing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach

This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
LINCOLN, NE
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

South Carolina's Shane Beamer tweaks ESPN's Jesse Palmer after Gamecocks ruin Clemson Playoff narrative

South Carolina scored what might be the biggest upset of Rivalry Week on Saturday, defeating No. 8 Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley. It was the second top-10 victory in as many weeks for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks squad; it beat then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in Columbia. South Carolina ends its regular season with an 8-4 record, a likely top-25 ranking and momentum heading into bowl season.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy