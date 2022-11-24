ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC's Turkey Tango feeds hundreds of homeless people hot Thanksgiving meals.

By Dave Cathey, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kPN5_0jMLraLq00

The work for the Homeless Alliance's annual Thanksgiving feast began Tuesday with a dance.

The Clayton Bahr Turkey Tango commenced Tuesday after donated turkeys from Butterball arrived at Francis Tuttle's School of Culinary Art and chef Anna Banda raised her conductor's baton to trigger Oklahoma City's answer to feeding the 5,000.

Once an overnight process a handful of dedicated volunteers forged through, the Turkey Tango puts to work the state-of-the-art equipment in Francis Tuttle's kitchen labs to feed hundreds of Oklahoma City's homeless population a hot Thanksgiving meal.

The Homeless Alliance is among the local shelters the Turkey Tango supports, which is great news for chef Aaron Goddard.

Goddard took the stove at the Westtown day shelter a few months ago, following a procession of chefs attempting to follow in the footsteps of Delbert Briggs and Johnny Wofford before him. Goddard was all smiles on Wednesday morning as food arrived from chef Brad Johnson, of Hal Smith Restaurants (Mahogany, Neighborhood Jam, Jimmy B's), and Nick Schaeffer and Mike Rogers, of Urban Management Incorporated (Interurban, Hunny Bunny Biscuit Co., Packard's New American Kitchen).

Those restaurant groups joined 84 Hospitality (Empire Slice House, Goro Ramen + Izakaya), Ned's Catering and Ben E. Keith Foods to supplysides, gravy, rolls and dessert. Chef Banda and her band of students and volunteers supplied the fresh turkey with help from Backman Rub Co.

About 400 of Oklahoma City's homeless community lined up well before the first plate of turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, yams, mashed potatoes, gravy and green bean casserole was prepared. Goddard's volunteers were able to dish out enough Thanksgiving to fill the dining room by noon, marking Westtown's first full Thanksgiving feast since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been so much work," said Kinsey Crocker, director of marketing and communications. "It's nice to have things back to some kind of normal."

Among the throng was Gemini Lyons and his Chihuahua Little Bit, who shared a plate of turkey and dressing. Little Bit kept the crowd entertained with enthusiastic yips and pirouettes while patiently waiting in line. That earned the pup the gift of gobbler once Lyons made it through the line.

While Westtown and the Homeless Alliance offices will be closed on Thanksgiving, Crocker shared a list of seven places folks in need can find a free, hot turkey dinner.

Crocker and her co-workers at the Homeless Alliance were all breathing a sigh of relief on Wednesday thanks to the news the city council struck down a proposed ordinance that would've made arresting the homeless easier for police.

"We're very thankful the city council embraced compassion," Homeless Alliance Executive Director Dan Straughan said. "And we're thankful to have all these volunteers here to make Thanksgiving for our clients. It's just amazing."

With the holiday fully in view, Crocker said the Homeless Alliance has specific needs. Hand-warmers, lip balm, winter gloves, hats, coats, jackets and rain ponchos are all sought. She said men's size large and up are particularly low in supply.

"We are also searching for people to purchase gifts for our clients," she said.

Chef Goddard was happy to be on dish patrol Wednesday, taking a break from slinging spoons and spatulas to produce lunch and breakfast for 300 to 500 folks daily at Westtown.

"It's a mess," he shrugged while maintaining the smile that hadn't left his face since arriving. "But it's my mess."

Folks who want to help Goddard at Westtown or are interested in the Homeless Alliance's gift-angel program can sign up online at the volunteer hub at www.homelessallliance.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Living Oklahoma Presents: Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Malcolm, Kayla, and Amy check out some local businesses. in search of great holiday gift ideas. Dead People's Stuff-Architectural Antiques and Design. 1900 Linwood Blvd in OKC. Camera Guys- Custom surveillance. 1005 N. Flood Avenue, Suite 113 , Norman. 405-310-0006. CameraGuysOK.com. Mathis Home. 3434 W. Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City. (405)...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Moore American

Woman hoping to humanize those experiencing homelessness

In the wooded area by the Canadian River, just south of the long white fence, are remnants of the place she used to call home. Just like all the encampments she has inhabited, being forced to leave has been tough on her. Nevertheless, she picked up the pieces and moved...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales

OKLAHOMA CITY — The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived, and Oklahomans were already out buying gifts early Friday morning. By 9 a.m., most of Oklahoma City's biggest stores had opened their doors for Black Friday. But this was just the start of a day full of deals.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Animal Welfare In Need Of Flash Fosters

The OKC Animal Welfare is at a turning point and if they don’t get relief soon, they may have to start euthanizing animals. The Animal Shelter told News 9 this is the worst November they’ve had in a while when it comes to intakes. “We are having a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Firefighters put out three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 was the only news helicopter in the air after firefighters worked to put out a three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall. Customers and mall staff were forced to evacuate the building on Sunday while the Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department were on the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
waurikanewsjournal.com

1 Peter 2:9-10

We have a dog named Daisy who was picked up by a couple at a rescue center in OKC. Daisy was taken to their home but was not welcomed by the other dogs in this home. She was rejected at least twice by previous owners. Then she came here. A warm place to sleep in the Winter and cooling shade with AC in the Summer. Rubbing her head sends her tail into ecstatic thumping. When I put her food dish down she looks up at me and will not eat until I give her head a good rubbing. She who did not have a home, now is at home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Vacant House Fire Nearly Spreads, Neighbors Thankful For OKCFD

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was busy Friday morning when a vacant home in southwest Oklahoma City caught fire around 10 a.m. Crews have not determined a cause for the fire near SW 58th Street and Western Ave. Crews worked hard to keep it from spreading to homes that are occupied.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Weekend rain on the way

Big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy