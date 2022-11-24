ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss football vs. Mississippi State Egg Bowl rivalry game: Our final score predictions are in

By Dani Mohr, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Ole Miss football is hosting Mississippi State for the annual Egg Bowl rivalry game on Thursday.

The Rebels are looking to bounce back against the Bulldogs after suffering consecutive losses to Alabama and Arkansas. Although Ole Miss fell to No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Rebels will fight to finish at third in the SEC West.

Mississippi State, on the other hand, will look to finish out the regular season with a win to boost it's chances at making a competitive bowl game. A win over the Rebels will put the Bulldogs at third in the SEC West.

Will the Rebels take care of business on Saturday? Here's what our experts had to say.

Toppmeyer:Mike Leach can't 'vaporize' Egg Bowl. Rivalry with Ole Miss will shape future | Toppmeyer

David Eckert, Ole Miss beat reporter

Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 24: Lane Kiffin has had the upper hand on Mike Leach through two Egg Bowl clashes. Look for that to continue here. The Rebels and their strong pass rush match up well with the Mississippi State air raid approach, and the Ole Miss offense is versatile enough to adjust if one avenue to victory is cut off. If Jaxson Dart isn't having his best day, Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans can handle the load. Don't expect this game to play itself out without some drama, but the Rebels should emerge with another win at home.

Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi State beat reporter

Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 31: I’ll stink to my original prediction, but the off-field drama has me rethinking how the Rebels will perform Thursday. However, Mississippi State’s road struggles make it hard for me to trust the Bulldogs in Oxford. From drops to missed assignments, things seem to quickly spiral for MSU on the road. Also, Leach has lost nine straight rivalry games. The trends are too strong to pick MSU over Ole Miss even with the distractions.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Ole Miss 30, Mississippi State 24: Will the Rebels win one for Lane Kiffin just before he vanishes and reappears on the Plains? I don’t think Ole Miss will be inspired by their coach, but this is the Egg Bowl. This is the definition of a rivalry. The Rebels shouldn’t need Kiffin to pledge allegiance to Ole Miss to get fired up to face the Bulldogs. MSU’s struggles have come on the road this season. Ole Miss struggled to stop the run last week, but running is optional in Mike Leach’s offense.

John Adams, senior sports columnist

Ole Miss 30, Mississippi State 27: Underrated among sports’ greatest rivalries, the Egg Bowl will feature two of the game’s best offensive coaches – Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss and Mike Leach of Mississippi State.

But the intensity will surpass the offense in this matchup. And although neither coach is enamored with field goals, this game could be decided by one in the last minute.

