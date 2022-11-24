ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Best Items in League of Legends Preseason 2023

With the new items added to League of Legends in Preseason 2023, many players have found some of the best items to build. With the newest changes that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, have implemented into their game during the preseason before Season 13, players have had time to experiment with different builds. If you're looking for some of the best items to use currently, this article is for you.
How to See FPS in Warzone 2

Want to know your FPS in Warzone 2. Here's how to make is visible. For fast-paced games like Call of Duty, and particularly Warzone 2, FPS can be the difference between a seamless game and a distracting mess. With the way consoles and PCs are now, players are keen to get the absolute most out of their hardware.
How to Check KD in Apex Legends

Looking for your KD in Apex Legends, but can't find it? Don't worry, we'll show you how to access that and many more useful stats.
How to Disable Crossplay in Warzone 2

Are Call of Duty: Warzone 2's menus making it hard to disable crossplay? Don't worry, we've put together a guide that'll make the process easier for you. Over the last couple of years, crossplay between all gaming platforms has become a highly implemented feature for most multiplayer titles. This has given players the opportunity to game with friends using other platforms and has helped foster a more connected community within franchises enabling it.
Overwatch 2 Thanksgiving Weekend Rewards

With the holiday season beginning to spring into action, Blizzard Entertainment has announced its Thanksgiving weekend incentives for those hopping into Overwatch 2. With over 35 million players said to have jumped into Overwatch 2 since its Oct. 4 launch, it's perhaps no surprise that Blizzard is looking to show its gratitude with some seasonal rewards. From login rewards to Twitch Drops, double match XP and more, here's a breakdown of the Thanksgiving weekend rewards in Overwatch 2.
